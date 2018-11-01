The official herald of the holiday season has finally returned to Starbucks, and I couldn't be happier to bid adieu to fall and welcome all of the Christmas magic into my life. On Nov. 1, Starbucks opened its doors to the homecoming of its hallowed red seasonal cups as well as a lineup of beloved festive drinks that have imbued many a cold winter's day with some sweet, body-warming magic over the years. These six Starbucks 2018 holiday drinks — including the cult favorite Peppermint Mocha Latte, which is back for its 16th year on the coffee roastery's holiday menu — are now available for purchase at your local Starbucks, so let the holidays officially commence.

Per a press release shared on Thursday, Nov. 1, Starbucks is releasing four different "classic retro" holiday cup designs to really get its customers into the magic of coffee this season. While it's an annual tradition for the coffee extraordinaires to announce the countdown to Thanksgiving and Christmas with specially-themed cups, I was pretty impressed by this year's pretty selection. While last year's design featured color-in segments so you could put your own spin on it, 2018's holiday cups are unapologetically festive — and there's not one, but four different options to choose from. How's that for holiday cheer? For those who like a more simple look, a striped red and maroon cup will suit your holiday sips nicely, while designs of holly and green stars on two others will definitely help amp up the cheer. My personal favorite is a dizzying illustration of red candy canes that somehow manages to combine an optical illusion and the spirit of the holidays in one design.

While the cup designs are different this year, the contents of said cups are much more familiar. Your favorite drinks of holidays past are coming to a Starbucks location near you, so here's a refresher on what limited-edition brews you can order for a taste of the season.

STARBUCKS

1 Peppermint Mocha STARBUCKS While the Pumpkin Spice Latte might be known as Starbucks' most popular festive sip, the chain's fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha is a close second and has been in the holiday rotation for 16 years. It features the potent and completely delicious combination of Starbucks' signature espresso and steamed milk mixed in with flavors of peppermint and chocolate. The crowning touches are a generous drizzle of whipped cream and chocolate curls, and voila, you've got the spirit of Christmas in a cup.

2 Toasted White Chocolate Mocha STARBUCKS White chocolate devotees will be unable to resist the mixture of Starbucks' signature espresso, steamed milk, and toasted white chocolate mocha sauce. The chocolate-infused brew is topped with whipped cream as well as candied cranberry sugar.

3 Chestnut Praline Latte STARBUCKS Few things scream holiday magic quite like "chestnuts roasting on an open fire," and Starbucks' take on the classic festive flavors is completely delicious. Espresso and steamed milk are mixed with the flavors of caramelized chestnuts and holiday spices before being covered by layers of whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.

4 Caramel Brulée Latte STARBUCKS If you're looking for dessert in a cup, look no further than Starbucks' Caramel Brulée Latte, which combines the chain's signature base with a rich caramel brulée sauce as well as whipped cream and a candied caramel brulée topping.

5 Gingerbread Latte STARBUCKS Why build a gingerbread house when you can get all the cozy and festive spices in coffee form? One of my personal favorites, Starbucks' Gingerbread Latte imbues your taste buds with the sweet and spicy flavors of the classic biscuit before finishing things off with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.