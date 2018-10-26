While 2018 might go down as the year everyone jumped the gun on all the festive brews and sips (I mean, have you seen all the advent calendars and Oreo candy canes?!), I'm not mad about it, TBH. And with Halloween just days away, now seems as good a time as any to deck your halls, or rather your coffee cupboard, with the merriest brews of the year. You're going to want to retire your Pumpkin Spice Latte habit until next fall, because these seven Starbucks holiday drinks are available for purchase right now to give you a taste of the season in the comfort of your own home. That's right, you're free to kick back in your favorite couch with one of these comforting concoctions in hand anytime between now and Christmas, and if that won't put you in the holiday spirit, I don't know what will.

If you enjoyed indulging in all the fall flavors back in August with Starbucks' PSL-heavy grocery store products, you're going to love the coffee giant's new holiday lineup featuring your festive favorites as well as a few new additions. There are options ranging from all your favorite hot chocolate varieties to SBux's classic Peppermint Mocha, and my body has never been so ready to get festive AF. The best part? You don't have to leave your house or put on pants to try them, so cozy up with these holiday sips and try to refrain from blasting Christmas music.

1 Starbucks Cookie Straws STARBUCKS OK, so Starbucks' Cookie Straws are the only food item on this list, but I felt like they were important to include because the dark chocolate-filled wafers — which were first released with a PSL flavor back in August — are the perfect, dippable accompaniment to any of the drinks below.

2 Starbucks Peppermint Mocha flavored ground coffee & Caffé Latte K-Cup Packs STARBUCKS Whether you choose to purchase a bag or a K-Cup pack, you can't go wrong with Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha offerings. Per the press release, "rich chocolaty notes meet minty joy in this heartwarming ground coffee," which basically sounds like you're drinking Christmas in a cup. You can purchase an 11-ounce bag of ground coffee or six of the K-Cups for $9.99.

3 Starbucks VIA Instant Peppermint Mocha Latte STARBUCKS If you own a VIA, you can also enjoy your peppermint mocha sips and "the perfect blend of decadent cocoa and minty-crisp sweetness." Head to your nearest grocery store and buy a 5-count pack for just $7.99.

4 Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso Classics STARBUCKS If you're hoping for an extra jolt of caffeine with your festive sips, you'll want to check out Starbucks' iced espresso flavored with peppermint mocha. One 40-ounce multi-serve bottle clocks in at just $4.99, making it an economical and delicious option that'll start your mornings off on the right foot.

5 Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Ready-to-Drink Iced Latte STARBUCKS Hoping to get your peppermint mocha fix on the go? At $2.79, Starbucks' single-serve iced latte is "full of minty, chocolaty joy," thanks to the company's signature espresso, milk, and your favorite holiday flavor combo.

6 Starbucks Holiday Blend STARBUCKS Starbucks' Holiday Blend might be my favorite thing on this list. Not only is the seasonal medium-bodied coffee featuring maple notes completely delicious, but the customer-favorite also serves to herald the start of the holiday season.