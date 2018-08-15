Here Are 6 Pumpkin Spice Starbucks Drinks You Can Sip As You Await The PSL Release
Basic Bettys, step away from your Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) tracker for a moment, because Starbucks has got a PSA (pumpkin spice announcement) for you. It turns out that you might not have to wait for the seasons to change to start living your best fall life after all, because the coffee gods have created six Pumpkin Spice Starbucks drinks you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. The best part? They are rolling out at your grocery store as early as mid-August, so let the PSL party begin.
In a press release, the Seattle-based retailer revealed that Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods are joining the existing PSL grocery store lineup starting the week of Aug. 13, and I'm shook.
Just to warn you, you're going to have a hard time choosing just one cinnamon and nutmeg-infused confection among Starbucks' great seasonal PSL offerings to take back to the comfort of your own home, and that's not a bad thing if you're trying to live your best, most basic life as soon as possible. The icing on the cake? You can do so snuggled up right on your own couch — cozy pajamas and a good book included.
1Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Coffee K-Cup Pods
If you already have a Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee habit, you're going to love all the "radiant notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg" in K-Cup form. It doesn't get much easier than Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods for Keurig owners, and getting in your PSL fix at home is a great way to avoid breaking the bank.
Let's be real, my body is more than ready for a PSL Starbucks habit, but my bank account? Not so much. It's only $9.99 for a 10 or $11.99 for 16 of these bad boys at your local grocery store, so you can enjoy all the festive fall flavors you love for the cost of your daily cup of joe.
2Single-Serve Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte
To be honest, I'd happily take PSL season every day of the year if I could. If you also can't wait for Starbucks' most festive latte to make its fall debut, you can enjoy the on-the-go version, which features "enticing notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices meet bold espresso and creamy milk," per a Starbucks factsheet.
The delectable sips will be available for just $2.79 for a 14-oz. bottle (just under a Grande) later this month, and my taste buds are so ready.
3Starbucks Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte
Unfortunately, the one drawback of my go-to PSL habit is that it usually puts me into a sugar coma by the time my afternoon rolls around. If you're looking for a caffeinated shot of energy, Starbucks' Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte sounds right up your alley. It's basically all the classic flavors of your fall favorite served with a shot of espresso and creamy milk.
Honestly, you might need to make this a weekly office staple, because you can purchase a multi-serving 40-ounce bottle for just $4.99.
4Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte
If you're team VIA, you can still enjoy pumpkin spice everything with the ease of a Keurig by simply adding hot water to your favorite treat. Starbucks' VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte features "pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, along with natural dairy and Starbucks® 100% arabica coffee," and it's sold at $5.49 for five packets of the fall-flavored stuff.
5Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee
At just $9.99 for an 11-oz. bag, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee probably delivers the best bang for your buck out of all of the retailer's PSL offerings. Starbucks starts with its "lightest note coffee" before infusing the brew with its beloved combination of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. It's the no-frills way to enjoy the pumpkin spice flavor you crave.
6Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
That being said, if you're looking to treat yourself — and jazz up your caffeinated sips — Starbucks has got you covered with the most dippable treats. Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws are now a thing, and they sound like pumpkin spice heaven.
If you want a taste of what's in store, the press release reads, "Waiting inside each toasted, white chocolatey rolled wafer cookie is a luscious layer of rich, white chocolate and pumpkin spices." Um... so much yes! Plus, at just $6.99 for a container of 20 cookie straws, the autumnal treat is a total steal.
Don't get me wrong, patio season is awesome while it's here, but who can resist crunchy leaf piles, cozy scarves, and the tantalizing aroma of a warm PSL in hand? If you're like me, then you've spent the last couple weeks of August wishing it was fall already. So, you'll appreciate that Starbucks has been trying to make the wait for its Pumpkin Spice Lattes (aka the official heralds of autumn) as easy as possible. I mean, are you even doing things right if you're not a part of the brand's Leaf Rakers Society Facebook Page?
As I mentioned earlier, Starbucks' newest PSL bites and sips are rolling out at grocery stores nationwide starting Aug. 13, so I'd head over there ASAP. Pumpkin spice season doesn't wait for anyone.