Basic Bettys, step away from your Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) tracker for a moment, because Starbucks has got a PSA (pumpkin spice announcement) for you. It turns out that you might not have to wait for the seasons to change to start living your best fall life after all, because the coffee gods have created six Pumpkin Spice Starbucks drinks you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. The best part? They are rolling out at your grocery store as early as mid-August, so let the PSL party begin.

In a press release, the Seattle-based retailer revealed that Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods are joining the existing PSL grocery store lineup starting the week of Aug. 13, and I'm shook.

Just to warn you, you're going to have a hard time choosing just one cinnamon and nutmeg-infused confection among Starbucks' great seasonal PSL offerings to take back to the comfort of your own home, and that's not a bad thing if you're trying to live your best, most basic life as soon as possible. The icing on the cake? You can do so snuggled up right on your own couch — cozy pajamas and a good book included.

1 Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Coffee K-Cup Pods Starbucks If you already have a Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee habit, you're going to love all the "radiant notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg" in K-Cup form. It doesn't get much easier than Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods for Keurig owners, and getting in your PSL fix at home is a great way to avoid breaking the bank. Let's be real, my body is more than ready for a PSL Starbucks habit, but my bank account? Not so much. It's only $9.99 for a 10 or $11.99 for 16 of these bad boys at your local grocery store, so you can enjoy all the festive fall flavors you love for the cost of your daily cup of joe.

2 Single-Serve Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Starbucks To be honest, I'd happily take PSL season every day of the year if I could. If you also can't wait for Starbucks' most festive latte to make its fall debut, you can enjoy the on-the-go version, which features "enticing notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices meet bold espresso and creamy milk," per a Starbucks factsheet. The delectable sips will be available for just $2.79 for a 14-oz. bottle (just under a Grande) later this month, and my taste buds are so ready.

3 Starbucks Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte Starbucks Unfortunately, the one drawback of my go-to PSL habit is that it usually puts me into a sugar coma by the time my afternoon rolls around. If you're looking for a caffeinated shot of energy, Starbucks' Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte sounds right up your alley. It's basically all the classic flavors of your fall favorite served with a shot of espresso and creamy milk. Honestly, you might need to make this a weekly office staple, because you can purchase a multi-serving 40-ounce bottle for just $4.99.

4 Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte Starbucks If you're team VIA, you can still enjoy pumpkin spice everything with the ease of a Keurig by simply adding hot water to your favorite treat. Starbucks' VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte features "pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, along with natural dairy and Starbucks® 100% arabica coffee," and it's sold at $5.49 for five packets of the fall-flavored stuff.

5 Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee Starbucks At just $9.99 for an 11-oz. bag, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee probably delivers the best bang for your buck out of all of the retailer's PSL offerings. Starbucks starts with its "lightest note coffee" before infusing the brew with its beloved combination of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. It's the no-frills way to enjoy the pumpkin spice flavor you crave.