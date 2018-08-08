Summer is great and everything, but I'm kind of over it. The excessive heat is becoming a bit much, and I'm ready for autumn. There's nothing better than leather jackets, chilly mornings, Halloween, and Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Sometimes, I wish there was a place where I could meet other folks who are just as obsessed with PSLs as I am — and luckily, there is. Starbucks' fall Facebook page, "Leaf Rakers Society," is a safe haven for PSL lovers. It's a private space dedicated to people who want to celebrate fall throughout the year (without any judgement). I'd like to join ASAP, please.

Starbucks advertised the closed Facebook group to its followers via Twitter on Aug. 3. The company tweeted an adorable fall scene with a caption that said, "It's never too early to celebrate fall. Right?" (RIGHT!) Then, the account provided PSL fans with a link to the Leaf Rakers Society Facebook group. Based off the Twitter thread attached to Starbucks' tweet, it's clear that people are eager to join the group and start celebrating the best season of the year.

Of course, the Facebook group is set to "Closed," which means you'll have to send a request in order to join it. Upon doing so, Starbucks will ask you a fall-related question and analyze your answer before accepting. (I'd tell you what question the company asked me, but I don't want to ruin the spooky surprise.)

Whether you join the Leaf Rakers Society or not, you'll be able to see the Facebook group's description — and it'll get you pumped for PSLs. In the "About This Group" section of the page, Starbucks wrote,

This is a safe place for a) pumpkins b) year-round scarf-wearers c) those who would rather work on their Halloween costume than their tan d) members of the Great Pumpkinwatch 2017 Facebook Group. This group serves as a forum where we constructively work together with Mother Nature to help Autumn arrive earlier in the calendar year. Maybe we get rid of August, or something?

As a PSL enthusiast, I already feel at home.

Unfortunately, I'm still waiting for Starbucks to accept me into the Leaf Rakers Society. If you've already been accepted, though, you should probably know about the group's rules. The company wrote them under the group's description, and started with, "Please: no hatin’ on fall. This includes pumpkins, cold breezes, leaf piles or autumnal-themed scarves."

Yup. I feel safe here.

Other autumn-related rules ensure that "topics should be fall-themed, because it’s the best season." (Duh.) Starbucks also asked group members to "be like fall: be cool." The company wrote, "This isn’t a place for religious or political debate. Or potty-talk."

Until I get accepted into the Leak Rakers Society, I can't tell you much more about it. But based off the groups description and set of rules, I can already tell that it's the perfect place to meet fellow PSL lovers.

If (and when) you get accepted, keep an eye out for PSL news. Fans on Twitter are speculating that there might be a PSL announcement in the near future.