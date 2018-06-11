When the sun comes out in the summertime, I find myself constantly needing some kind of hydration. Your water bottle can get the job done, but what about those times when you need a something a little more flavorful than plain ol' water? That's when you turn to Starbucks to discover all of the chain's crave-worthy summertime sips. Here are 10 refreshing Starbucks drinks to enjoy as the perfect complement to any summer day.

You already know Starbucks is the place to go for your morning pick-me-up, but it's also the ideal spot to get all the ice-cold refreshment you need this summer. Similar to the way Starbucks has you covered with all of its seasonal winter drinks, the coffee chain also has a lock on the tastiest sips to help you enjoy the sun-soaked days of summer. With fruity flavors and icy frappuccinos, there's no shortage of Starbucks drink options this season.

You'll probably have a hard time choosing your favorite from among all of the worthy summer sips, so it's good news that all of these drinks are available throughout the year. You can try all of them this summer, and then you can keep sipping your favorites once the season turns to fall.

1 Violet Drink Starbucks The Violet Drink combines a gorgeous purple hue with the sweet flavors of summer to give you a drink that will keep you refreshed all season long. This delicious drink made with Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers and creamy, cool coconutmilk mixed over ice is the cold sip you'll need when the sun is shining all day long. Plus, the vibrant violet color will make it the perfect addition to your Instagram Story. Talk about a win-win.

2 Teavana Sparkling Berry Sangria Herbal Tea Starbucks OK, sangria and summertime is basically my one true pairing. There's no booze in this drink, but its fruity flavor is everything you'll need to relax this summer. The drink packs a real flavor punch by combining Teavana Iced Passion Tango Tea with apple juice and a berry medley flavor over ice. To drive home the sangria inspiration, the Teavana Sparkling Berry Sangria Herbal Tea is topped with juicy blackberries and orange slices. This sangria-inspired sip sounds so good that is might just make you skip your next happy hour in favor of a quick trip to Starbucks.

3 Triple Mocha Frappuccino Starbucks When the heat won't let up during the dog days of summer, nothing quenches your thirst quite like a frozen drink. There's also plenty of chocolate flavor in the Triple Mocha Frappuccino to take care of any sweet-tooth cravings. This new layered sip features Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream, Mocha Frappuccino, and dark mocha sauce. It's debuted just in time for your summer enjoyment, but you can get this sweet sip all year round since it has joined the permanent Frappuccino menu. You could even get away with making this your new morning coffee thanks to the java in the Mocha Frappuccino and the Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream, right?

4 Matcha Lemonade Starbucks Lemonade in the summertime is a must-have to really celebrate the season the right way. Starbucks' take on the summer staple looks (and tastes) a little different from the paper cups of the stuff you used to sell at your childhood lemonade stand. The Matcha Lemonade combines Teavana matcha green tea with ice-cold lemonade over ice to create a colorful and delicious sip. It's a twist on the classic drink that you'll find yourself craving all season long. Even better is that you can get this drink when you can't decide between tea or lemonade. Grab the Matcha Lemonade, and you'll get the best of both worlds.

5 Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew Starbucks Iced coffee is a go-to when the temperature reading on the dashboard in your car keeps rising. You can switch your order from a classic iced java to the Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew for a fun change this season. The Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew gives you flavors of dark brown sugar and "luscious maple" thanks to the Sweetened Cold Foam made with Cascara syrup. That sweet foam tops the Nariño 70 Cold Brew that is mixed with a touch of vanilla syrup over ice. The Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew is the twist on flavored iced coffee you need this summer.

6 Serious Strawberry Frappuccino Starbucks Strawberries are a summer staple, so why not enjoy them mixed up in a tasty frozen drink? The Serious Strawberry Frappuccino features a newly improved Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino recipe layered with vanilla whipped cream and strawberry fruit puree. Oh, and this drink also brings it in the do-it-for-the-'Gram department thanks to the magenta hues that will look great on your feed. The Serious Strawberry Frappuccino will seriously bring the summer flavors (and aesthetic) you're looking for this season.

7 Pink Drink Starbucks Are you totally thinking pink this season? Well, Starbucks has just the drink that will brighten up your summer. The Pink Drink is clearly photo-ready thanks to it's bright pink hue, but it will also give you a flavorful sip to keep you cool when the weather warms up. The Pink Drink combines Strawberry Acai Refreshers with coconutmilk to give you an ice-cold drink that will quench your thirst as you relax by the pool.

8 Teavana Shaken Iced Piña Colada Tea Infusion Starbucks Who knew you could get so many cocktail-inspired drinks at Starbucks? Well, the Teavana Shaken Iced Piña Colada Tea Infusion is here to prove how the 'Bucks can bring the flavor without giving you a hangover the next day. Similar to the Berry Sangria, this sip is alcohol-free, but it totally brings the flavor with Teavana Shaken Iced Pineapple Black Tea Infusion and coconutmilk combined over ice. It's even described as "summer in a cup" on the Starbucks website, so you know it's perfect for all your summer drink needs.

9 Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew Starbucks Cold brew is a great way to beat the heat on a scorching summer day. The addition of sweet cream gives this classic sip the twist you need to keep it in your regular order rotation all summer long. When you order this coffee-forward drink, you'll get Nariño 70 Cold Brew over ice that's expertly finished when a "house-made vanilla sweet cream" is swirled into the cup. The Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew will give you the jolt you need with just the right amount of sweetness, so you can keep up with all your summer activities.