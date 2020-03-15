When the weather begins to warm up, there's nothing like an ice cold beverage to help you stay refreshed. Since you probably have a go-to coffee order from Starbucks, you might not be looking to add an extra jolt of energy to your day. If you're looking for beverages that won't keep you up all night, the chain has a respectable selection of caffeine-free drinks. Try out these spring Starbucks drinks with no caffeine on your next coffee run.

The seasonal collection of non-caffeinated drinks includes the new Iced Golden Ginger Drink, which features Starbucks' popular coconut milk as an alternative to dairy. Check out the top picks at Starbucks without caffeine.

1. Iced Golden Ginger Drink

You can pick up a new beverage at Starbucks this spring. The Iced Golden Ginger Drink features a blend of coconut milk, pineapple, turmeric, and ginger flavor, all served over ice. It's a great option if you're looking for a non-dairy beverage.

2. Iced Passion Tango Tea

The Iced Passion Tango Tea is a refreshing blend of hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple. The colorful tea has a fruity taste that'll boost your energy without caffeine.

3. Iced Passion Tango Tea Lemonade

You can get the Iced Passion Tango Tea Lemonade, which is a mix of hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple, hand shaken with ice and lemonade. has a subtle sweet flavor.

4. Lemonade

The citrus summer staple might not be your first thought when it comes to a Starbucks sip, but the caffeine-free offering is a refreshing treat.

5. Blended Strawberry Lemonade

If you want to crank it up a notch, you can upgrade your regular lemonade order with a Blended Strawberry Lemonade. It combines the classic yellow drink with strawberry purée and the brand's creme base to make it a frothy blended sip.

6. Strawberry Frappuccino

To get the strawberry flavor minus the lemonade (and plus whipped cream), the Strawberry Frappuccino is here for you.

7. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

Another coffee-free sip is the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino. Plus, this creamy treat gives off major dessert vibes, so your sweet tooth is bound to be happy with it, too.