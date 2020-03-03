It's time to welcome spring with new beverages at Starbucks. The coffee chain's newest sips include refreshing non-dairy options like the Iced Golden Ginger Drink. If you're looking to get a boost from Starbucks' seasonal sips, you'll want to know if there is caffeine in Starbucks' Iced Golden Ginger Drink. Here's what you need to know about the new sip.

Beginning Tuesday, March 3, you can get the Iced Golden Ginger Drink for a limited time at Starbucks stores in the United States. The bright yellow drink is a blend of ginger, pineapple and turmeric flavors, coconut milk, and ice. Since the beverage isn't made with coffee or tea, it has zero milligrams of caffeine in it — so you can sip it at any time of the day without worrying about it keeping you up at night.

If you're looking for a boost of energy this season, check out the permanent additions to Starbucks' menu this spring, which do contain caffeine. The Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink is a bright green color and is a blend of premium matcha green tea, flavors of pineapple and ginger, coconut milk, and ice. A grande Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink has 80 milligrams of caffeine in it. Both iced coconut milk beverages will cost you anywhere between $4.95 and $5.75 for a grande, depending on the location.

The new Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam is another solid choice to add to your morning routine. A grande size packed with 205 milligrams of caffeine and will cost you somewhere between $4.95 and $5.45. It features the chain's popular cold brew with a sweet kick: it's finished off with salted honey cold foam and a strike of toasted honey.

Courtesy of Starbucks

In addition to the lineup of beverages, Starbucks unveiled new breakfast wraps as permanent menu items. There's the Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap, which is ideal for meat lovers, and the Southwest Veggie Wrap, which is a vegetarian bite.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Starbucks' Happy Hour event on Thursday, March 5, from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. local time. During the special event, you can snag a BOGO deal for you and a pal on any handcrafted beverage, including the new spring sips. The offer is available at participating locations nationwide, so check out Starbucks' store locator to find a spot near you.