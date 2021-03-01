Get ready to welcome the warmer days of spring with a chilly new sip at Starbucks. Starbucks' new Iced Shaken Espresso is here, and it'll keep you energized all day long this season. Since the coffee chain is debuting the beverage in three varieties, you're probably wondering: What is Starbucks' Iced Shaken Espresso? The drinks in the lineup are a spin on a classic sip.

Starbucks is set to drop its new Iced Shaken Espresso line on Tuesday, March 2. A twist on Starbucks' Doubleshot on Ice, which debuted in 2015, the classic Iced Shaken Espresso is a subtly sweet blend of Starbucks Espresso with a dash of 2% milk that's all hand-shaken together to give you a unique, frothy texture that takes a classic iced coffee to the next level. You can also get non-dairy versions — Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso — with the almond milk and oat milk giving the sips a "full bodied texture," according to Starbucks.

Both of the new non-dairy sips feature lightly roasted Starbucks Blonde Espresso and Oatly oat milk. For a sweet pick-me-up, the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is a combo of espresso, brown sugar, and cinnamon shaken together before being finished off with oat milk and ice. For a chocolatey twist, opt for the Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso. To create the concoction, your barista will hand-shake espresso and cocoa together, and then cool everything off with almond milk and ice.

ICYMI, Starbucks first introduced the hand-shaken process in 2003 with its lineup of hand-shaken iced coffee and teas. The mixology-inspired technique, which is now used for the new shaken espresso sips, has baristas hand-shaking the drinks before they're quickly chilled in order to blend the ingredients together for the best taste. The air infused in the Ices Shaken Espresso line by the hand-shaken technique results in a flavorful and frothy texture, according to the Starbucks release.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Since Starbucks' new lineup of Iced Shaken Espressos are permanent additions to menus nationwide, you can look forward to making the sips part of your daily routine. With more espresso than a traditional latte and a whopping 255 milligrams of caffeine in a grande version of the three varieties — as compared to a Grande Iced Coffee with its 165 milligrams of caffeine — you can expect an energizing boost. A grande size of an Iced Shaken Espresso will cost between $5.45 through $5.95, depending on the location.

To pair with the launch of the non-dairy sips, Starbucks also announced Oatly oat milk will join the permanent lineup of Starbucks' plant-based milk options beginning on March 2.

Starbucks Rewards members can get a free taste of the Iced Shaken Espresso when you order any grande or larger handcrafted drink via the Starbucks App on March 4. You'll receive a free drink coupon which you can use from March 10 through March 12. If you're not a loyalty member, you can sign up for free on the Starbucks Rewards website.

When you pick up your drinks at Starbucks, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31. The CDC suggests wearing a face mask when you head out, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, opting for an order-ahead method when you can, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.