Starbucks is taking things to the next level this summer with a sweet new sip. The brand debuted the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino on May 11, and it's a treat that'll have you throwing it back to summer days at festivals and amusement parks. Since the menu item is a new mash-up, you're probably wondering: What's in Starbucks' Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino? It certainly puts a spin on a classic dessert.

Starbucks dropped the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino as part of its 2021 summer menu, which the brand dubbed "As Summer As Possible (ASAP)," and its available at nationwide stores as of Tuesday, May 11. The limited-edition treat pays tribute to the OG summer amusement park snack you know and love: funnel cake. To create the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, your barista will concoct a layered sip with strawberry puree and whipped cream, and then comes the real goodness. The blended Frappuccino includes coffee and funnel-cake flavored syrup all blended with ice and milk. It's all topped off with whipped cream, more strawberry sauce, and real funnel cake bits covered in powdered sugar. With its red and white layers, the final concoction is certainly a 'Gram-worthy treat that's sure to taste as good as it looks.

It'll cost you between from $5.25 through $5.75 for a Grand Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, depending on the location, and you can expect 85 milligrams of caffeine in the 16-ounce sip. Like all Starbucks sips, you can customize the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino to your liking, whether it's asking for a non-dairy substitute, skipping the whipped cream, or modifying the sweetness.

You can have more summer fun at Starbucks with the return of the Unicorn Cake Pop. ICYDK, the baked dessert, which debuted in 2020, features a vanilla-flavored cake with white chocolate icing and other designs so that it looks like a unicorn. Just like the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, the Unicorn Cake Pop will only be available for a limited time, and it'll cost you anywhere from $2.25 to $2.75.

The 2021 summer menu also features a slew of fan-favorite drinks that are available year-round, including the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino and the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. There's also the colorful Dragon Drink, Pink Drink, and four varieties of Starbucks Refreshers: Mango Dragonfruit, Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade, Strawberry Açaí, and Strawberry Açaí Lemonade. Of course, the seasonal coffee of choice is a Nitro Cold Brew, which will certainly cool you off in warmer weather.

When you swing by Starbucks to get a taste of the summer menu and a little bit of nostalgia with the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.