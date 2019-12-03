Almost a month after bringing back its classic holiday mochas and lattes, Starbucks is offering a little more seasonal cheer, courtesy of a festive new cold brew. Whether you ascribe to team hot or team cold when it comes to winter drinks, Starbucks' new chilly holiday coffee is a must-try. With the new sip dropping on Dec. 3, you might be wondering how long Starbucks' Irish Cream Cold Brew will be available. You'll definitely want to stop by your closest storefront come Tuesday, because it's not sticking around long.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Starbucks gifted its customers its second official iced-only holiday beverage ever: the Irish Cream Cold Brew, which basically sounds like dessert in a cup and is available for a limited time. Stans of the coffee giant might remember that back in 2016, the company previously rolled out a limited-edition Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

Caffeine devotees wondering what the new sips taste like can expect the chain's classic smooth Cold Brew that's been mixed with Irish Cream syrup. The concoction is then finished with a vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a dusting a cocoa powder, delivering a drink that boasts just the right amount of sweetness.

Just like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew that Starbucks unveiled back in the fall, you can add Irish Cream syrup to any Starbucks beverage for an additional charge. So, whether you're looking to upgrade your classic latte or you want to go crazy with flavors by adding it to an existing holiday sip, the choice is yours. Again, this drink won't be around forever, so grab yours while the holiday season is going strong.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

While Starbucks' current holiday drinks, including its Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte, can all be served hot, iced, or blended depending on the customer's preference, it's pretty exciting that the Irish Cream Cold Brew is now also available for a limited time, so that iced drink stans can also get into the festive swing of things.

Be sure to stop at Starbucks on Tuesday when the drink first rolls out, but the coffee company is giving customers an extra incentive to try it out with ongoing happy hours every Thursday this month starting on Dec. 5.

As a refresher, coffee lovers can stop in their closest Starbucks every Thursday from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. local time to enjoy buy one, get one free deals on any handcrafted beverage that's a size grande or larger. Yes, this deal includes the new Irish Cream Cold Brew as well as all of your other holiday faves, so I'd make sure to download the Starbucks app if you haven't already and plan an afternoon caffeine run this week.