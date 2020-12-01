Starbucks is kicking off December with the surprise return of a fan-favorite iced sip. That's right: Starbucks' Irish Cream Cold Brew is back for 2020, people, which means you have a snowman-approved alternative to your Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew just an order away. Just like last year, the popular sips are only available for a limited time, so you don't want to sleep on ordering the seasonal drink during your next Starbucks run.

While the coffee giant rolled out its holiday beverages lineup, including seasonal staples like the Peppermint Mocha, just a few weeks ago, it's keeping the holiday cheer going by bringing back its Irish Cream Cold Brew starting Tuesday, Dec. 1. ICYMI or you just need a refresher on the sugar coma-inducing sip, the beverage starts with a base of Starbucks Cold Brew coffee that's been mixed with Irish cream syrup and then served over ice. The confection is then topped with a pillowy layer of vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a dusting of cocoa powder, making it a sweet tooth-satisfying treat that'll also take care of any caffeine cravings.

While Starbucks isn't giving a set timeline for how long baristas will be whipping up the Irish Cream Cold Brew, it'll be available at Starbucks stores across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time "while supplies last." Unsurprisingly, the sip made ~waves~ when it was released for the first time last year, so I'd run, not walk, to your local Sbux to get one of these bad boys in your coffee rotation.

When heading on your Irish Cream Cold Brew run, it's best to pick up your festive sips or have them delivered in accordance with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. If you do pick up your drink in store and come into contact with other people, you'll want to refresh yourself on Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines, including wearing a face mask and distancing yourself from others. It's also a good idea to wash your hands after leaving your Starbucks or handling any packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.