'Tis the season to start decking your shelves with Stabucks' newest seasonal merch. With the holiday season (almost) in full swing, the coffee giant rolled out a new line of color-changing cups, ornaments, and reusable straws in anticipation of the most wonderful time of the year — and each offering will make your winter coffee runs more 'Gram-worthy than the next. It's safe to say Starbucks' new holiday 2020 color-changing cups promise to make the leap into winter flavors an ~aesthetic~ one.

The new merch launched on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and will be available while supplies last. Coffee drinkers who prefer a chilled sip snow or shine will want to check out the new $18.95 5-pack Glitter Cold Cup Set, which features five different colors — emerald green, light pink, purple, light green, and red — with a subtle iridescent finish.

The company is upping the ante on its color-changing cups with two new options: a $16.95 Color Changing Hot Cup Set 6-pack of festive cups inspired by candy canes and the $3 Holiday Color Changing Cup. The candy-cane emblazoned set features six different colors — magenta, mint green, navy blue, light pink, red, and lime green — and the festive design changes colors when a hot beverage is poured inside. For some simple magic, the holiday cup transforms from green to red when it comes into contact with hot liquid.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Customers looking to deck out their tree with some Starbucks can also enjoy a Red Cup Ornament as well as a new set of reusable straws, both $7.95 each.

Starbucks stans can order most of these holiday goodies on the Starbucks app to pick up in-store through the pick-up methods available at your local Starbucks. If you haven't ordered merchandise through the app before, you'll want to open your app and go to your Order tab, then go to the Menu, scroll down until you see Merchandise, and then tap on Drinkware at the bottom. You can then scroll through the available offerings from your closest Starbucks location and see if your local Sbux has the goodies you want. Once you've made your decision, you can tap to add any of the available cups and tumblers to your order, and then pick them up from your local Starbucks.

