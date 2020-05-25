With Starbucks stores around the country reopening with social distancing protocols — which include limited in-store access — you might be wondering if you can buy Starbucks cups and tumblers online. Since the Seattle-based retailer shuttered its online store a few years ago, it's gotten a little more difficult to get a hold of the rotating cold cups, tumblers, mugs, and more without physically visiting a brick and mortar location. Here's what to know about stocking up on the coffee retailer's seasonal products during these times.

Starbucks fans might remember the chain closed its online store back in October 2017 in an attempt to "simplify" the sales process while improving the in-store experience for customers. Since then, customers have had to visit licensed Starbucks locations or storefronts located inside of grocery stores, airports, and more to get ahold of the company's increasingly 'Gram-worthy products — or opt to pay the oftentimes significant mark-up to purchase the goods online from a reseller.

As of publication on May 24, the only way for customers to buy new merchandise from the company — including the latest color-changing Summer 2020 line of cold cups — is to visit a Starbucks location, either a stand-alone store or a storefront in a grocery store, hospital, or airport. However, Starbucks lovers who don't want to go inside a store to grab some new seasonal cups or other products can order merch (as long as it's available at the location) at a drive-thru location.

The company does not allow customers to get merchandise delivered with their beverages and food through Uber Eats, and other delivery apps like Postmates and DoorDash don't have that option even for pick-up orders.

If you do choose to pick up Starbucks' latest seasonal offerings, you'll want to ring in warmer weather with the company's latest line of color-changing cold cups. The 24-ounce five-cup collection, which a few different Instagram users noted they found at Target Starbucks locations, is similar to last year's pastel-hued cups except that they come in slightly brighter colors like tomato, peach, marigold, sea, and cobalt. There's also one clear option with a confetti design. Like before, all of these cups come with ombre designs and lids with straws for $18.95, and will be restocked throughout the summer.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Starbucks doesn't currently have any plans to re-launch its online store. However, you can see what's available by keeping an eye out on your next groceries run or visiting a Starbucks drive-thru and asking your barista. You can find which service options are available at your Starbucks location during the coronavirus pandemic by checking the Starbucks app, which is updated in real time. It's important to also follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, which as of May 11, recommends only going out for essential goods and avoiding unnecessary trips. You should also wear a face mask to cover your nose and mouth, you should not go out if you're sick.

