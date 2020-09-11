With summer coming to a close, stores are rolling out the pumpkin spice bites and Halloween-themed offerings. Starbucks — the home of the iconic PSL — is pretty much in full fall mode, with seasonal drinks and bites as well as a new line of fall merch. If you've been waiting for the next round of seasonal designs, Starbucks' Halloween tumblers and cold cups will put you in the mood for spooky season.

Ever Since Starbucks shuttered its online store in October 2017, the best way to keep up with new releases as been when people posts about spotting the coveted merch while on their Starbucks runs. In early September, fans started posting pics of Starbucks' new tumblers and cold cups on Instagram, which means some store locations may already have them in stock. A Starbucks spokesperson says the Seattle-based chain is offering "a range of seasonally-inspired drinkware," but the merchandise and availability will vary by location. From the looks of the photos people are already sharing, you can ready yourself for some glam, spooky designs and glow-in-the-dark details.

The first offering is a 24-ounce Dark Bling Cold Cup, available at company-operated U.S. Starbucks locations for $19.95. The cup is black with a blinged-out design and an iridescent finish. Instagram account @glamjunkieplanner posted a picture of the cup and it looks like the perfect witchy addition to your Halloween:

Starbucks is also bringing some cute hot cups. The 16-ounce Glow Lid Hot Cup Set features a 6-pack of Halloween-themed cups. Featuring black, purple, green, red, and orange colors, and lids that glow in the dark.

A new cold cup making an appearance this season is the 24-ounce Night Cat Cold Cup, which sells for $18.95. The Night Cat features a black cat design with stars and a moon on a textured purple metallic background, topped off with a purple lid and straw to match. Instagram account @Its_Planned was among the first to post a preview of them, and it says these should be available around Sept. 22.

Finally, the 24-ounce Hallow Mix Cold Cup is exclusively available at Target locations for $16.95 and features a black and white graphic design of skulls, ravens, and a moon. The cold cup also glows in the dark. Instagram account @sirensaviors posted the Target-exclusive on Aug. 24, showcasing the before-and-after:

For more subtle Halloween vibes, there's also a 20-ounce Matte Black Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $22.95, or a 20-ounce Satin Black Stainless Steel Tumbler for $24.95.

You can keep an eye out for all the goods on your next Starbucks or Target run, as some of the merch is rolling out already. Before going to Starbucks or Target to grab one of the Halloween-themed cups, you'll want to check the Starbucks coronavirus guidelines or Target's coronavirus precautions to know what to expect. You should also remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3, which includes only running errands when necessary, wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing whenever possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving a store.

