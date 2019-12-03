It's time to shake up your daily Starbucks routine with the latest addition to the holiday lineup. The refreshing Starbucks' Irish Cream Cold Brew is an iced beverage that'll keep you charged during the season's festivities. You won't want to miss out on the ultimate pick-me-up of the winter.

Starbucks unveiled the new holiday beverage on Tuesday, Dec. 3, which is the first day it will be available in stores. You'll be able to taste the new Irish Cream Cold Brew, which was inspired by homemade Irish cream at participating Starbucks stores across the United States and Canada. The new beverage is a unique blend of Starbucks Cold Brew and the brand's new Irish cream syrup, with a topping of vanilla sweet cream cold foam and cocoa powder. The combination of vanilla and cocoa is the perfect complement to Starbucks Cold Brew, giving each sip a punch of rich flavor. If you can't get enough of the Irish Cream Cold Brew, Starbucks is also offering the new Irish cream syrup as an option for fans to add to any Starbucks beverage they want for an additional cost. You can get a Grande Irish Cold Brew for anywhere from $4.45 to $4.75, depending on where you buy it.

The drink will only be around for a limited time, just like its other holiday beverage counterparts.

You can easily customize the Irish Cream Cold Brew to your liking when ordering at Starbucks. You'll be able to choose from a variety of milks, syrups, coffee/espressos, and toppings, as well as get help from a barista to ensure you find the right combination for your taste preferences. If you'd like the Irish Cream Cold Brew to be made with alternative milk, for example, just ask your barista to swap out the vanilla sweet cream cold foam with almond milk, coconut milk, or soy milk.

To kick off the holiday festivities, Starbucks is hosting a Happy Hour every Thursday throughout December from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. local time. During the special event, you'll score a buy one, get one free deal on any handcrafted beverage size grande or larger, including the new Irish Cream Cold Brew and all your other favorite seasonal beverages. To snag your free drink, just download the Starbucks App and then keep an eye on your inbox on Thursdays for your Happy Hour coupon, which you'll be able to redeem at participating stores. Starbucks' holiday lineup will have you sippin' through the season in spirit.