Sometimes, you might wake up and have one thought running through your mind: "Ugh." The blankets wrapped around you are extra warm and cozy, and you really don’t want to part with your covers, pick out an outfit, and "adult." But then, you remember coffee exists, and it's ready to lift your spirits and make your day. To pay homage to the one thing that can perk you up even during the earliest hours of the day, here are some Instagram captions for morning coffee pics that are cute and caffeinated.

Before you get into those coffee captions, though, let’s try and describe your deep love affair with cold brew, caramel drizzles, and the giant mugs in your kitchen. It can be hard to espresso how much you love checking out the java joints in your area and watching your favorite barista fulfill your go-to order without coffee quotes. However, you accept the challenge, because like the other latte lovers in the world, your zodiac sign might as well be a coffee bean. You can't live without your daily intake of caffeine, and feel more prepared to take on the real world when you have a layer of foam in your hand and some coffee Instagram captions ready to go.

TBH, you turn off your alarms and roll out of your sheets because you know your morning will get so much better when you make eye contact with your coffee maker. Of course, even with your coffee in hand, it’s hard coming up with a good coffee caption first thing. That’s where these 35 coffee captions for Instagram come in clutch for fresh brewed pics and sippin’ selfies. You could even use a few of these coffee quotes for cute latte foam art snaps and TikToks of you showing off your coffee-making skills. Thanks to your caffeine (and some brewtiful words), you’re in a good mood and don't mind tapping “share.”

"You can brew it." "But first, coffee." "I'm sorry for what I said before my morning coffee." "Another day, another cup of coffee." "Dear coffee, you were in my dreams last night." "Too much morning, not enough coffee." "Mornings are better with delicious breakfast food and coffee." "I've bean thinking about you a latte." "This is my resting coffee face." "Relationship status: Looking for a tall, dark, rich cup of coffee." "When life gives you lemons, trade them for coffee." "Coffee before talkie, please." "Guess what? It's coffee o'clock." "May your coffee be hot and your eyeliner be slayin'." "My birthstone is a coffee bean." "I like big cups of coffee and I cannot lie." "Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee." "Make some coffee and own the day." "Inhale the caffeine, exhale the negativity." "Hit me with your best espresso shot." "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need a coffee." "Change the world. Start with coffee." "I'll take a coffee with my sunshine." "A caffeine queen in her natural habitat." "All you need is love and good coffee." "It's a brew-tiful day." "Life can be tough, coffee helps." "Wake up and smell the coffee." — Billie Eilish, "come out and play" “Do you get deja brew?” “You mocha me so happy.” “Better latte than never.” “We’re the perfect blend.” “Hey there, hot stuff.” “I made this espresso-ly for me.” “Affogato crush on you, coffee.”