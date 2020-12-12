Let's face it: Coffee rocks your world so many times of the day. You need a delicious brew to get you going in the morning, and an afternoon coffee break gets you in the right groove. It can be pretty comical and relatable how much you love your java, which is why funny coffee captions are just what you need for some LOL-worthy Instagram posts. After all, the right caption is the difference between a regular drip coffee and a fancy latte from your favorite café.

You might be wondering what kind of photos require a funny coffee caption versus a regular one. Well, it's all those silly coffee moments, like when your barista misspells your name or when you attempt to try latte foam art and it's a hilarious fail. You could even use a coffee pun when you are spilling the tea with your bestie... or plain old spill your coffee on your brand new tee. That's when it's time to get creative and make the best of the situation with a laugh like, "No tea for me... spilling the 'coffee' instead."

Thankfully, now you'll be prepared for all the java moments to come, because you've got these 33 funny coffee captions on hand. Which is honestly great, because you seriously don't have time to caption a pic until you've had your first sip of the day.

RyanJLane/E+/Getty Images

1. "I'm catching coffeelings for you."

2. "They said 'just brew it,' so I did."

3. "Felt tired. Might drink some more coffee later."

4. "It's beginning to look a lot like coffee."

5. "This is why I'm not a barista."

6. "That's not my name." — The Ting Tings, "That's Not My Name"

7. "I believe in a former life, I was coffee." — Gilmore Girls

8. "You mocha me so happy."

9. "Better latte than never."

10. "Am I having deja brew or is this just my second cup of coffee today?"

11. "Words cannot espresso how much coffee beans to me."

12. "Love you a latte."

13. "I stop drinking coffee, I stop doing the standing, and the walking, and the words-putting-into-sentences doing." — Gilmore Girls

14. "I like my coffee tall, dark, and strong."

15. "Hey coffee, you're grounded!"

16. "Where have you bean my whole life?"

17. "With this coffee, I can give it my best shot."

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

18. "Everyone should believe in something. For example, I believe I should have another cup of coffee."

19. "I also run on Dunkin'."

20. "Congratulations! World's best cup of coffee!" — Elf

21. "Spilled the tea... and my coffee."

22. "Well don't you look brewtiful today."

23. "We're the perfect blend."

24. "Espresso patronum!"

25. "Sip happens."

26. "I might as well be a Gilmore girl with how much coffee I consume."

27. "Does coffee count towards my eight glasses of water a day?"

28. "The best part of waking up is really any coffee in my cup. I'll drink it all."

29. "I know people say 'don't talk to me until I've had my coffee,' but seriously, I wouldn't mess with me. It's dangerous."

30. "My birthstone is a coffee bean."

31. "If I find someone who looks at me the way I look at a cup of coffee, I'll know I've found true love."

32. "This coffee is mug-nificent."

33. "If you don't have coffee, I don't give a frappe."