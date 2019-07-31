Sometimes, you might wake up and have one thought running through your mind: "Ugh." The blankets wrapped around you are extra warm and cozy, and you have zero desire to get out of bed, take a shower, pick out an outfit, and "adult." You seriously contemplate calling out of work or canceling your lunch date with your bestie before lifting your head off your pillow and walking to the bathroom. Truth is, as much as you want to chill in bed for the next few hours, you also want to sip a warm cup of coffee. I know that feeling all too well, and that's why I'm here to give you some Instagram captions for morning coffee pics that are cute and caffeinated.

Before I get into those captions, though, I want to try and describe your deep love affair with cold brew, caramel drizzles, and the giant mugs in your kitchen. I know it's hard to espresso how much you love checking out the java joints in your area and watching your favorite barista fulfill your go-to order. But, I accept the challenge, because like you and the other latte lovers in the world, my zodiac sign might as well be a coffee bean. I can't live without my daily dose of caffeine, and feel more ready to take on the real world when I have a cup with a layer of foam on top in my hand.

I turn off my alarms and roll out of my sheets because I know that when I make eye contact with my coffee maker, my morning will get so much better. I'll listen to the hot drink be prepared and prepare my camera for taking pictures with my coffee that's been poured over cubes of ice or mixed with a little bit of cream and sugar. From there, I'll make a post for Instagram with one of these 28 captions for morning coffee pics. You can borrow them, OK? Thanks to my caffeine, I'm in a good mood and don't mind.

1. "You can brew it."

2. "But first, coffee."

3. "I'm sorry for what I said before my morning coffee."

4. "Another day, another cup of coffee."

5. "Dear, coffee. You were in my dreams last night."

6. "Too much morning, not enough coffee."

7. "Mornings are better with delicious breakfast food and coffee."

8. "I've bean thinking about you a latte."

9. "This is my resting coffee face."

10. "Relationship status: looking for a tall, dark, rich cup of coffee."

11. "When life gives you lemons, trade them for coffee."

12. "Coffee before talkie, please."

13. "Guess what? It's coffee o'clock."

14. "May your coffee be hot and your eyeliner be slayin'."

15. "My birthstone is a coffee bean."

16. "I like big cups of coffee and I cannot lie."

17. "Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee."

18. "Make some coffee and own the day."

19. "Inhale the caffeine, exhale the negativity."

20. "Hit me with your best espresso shot."

21. "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need a coffee."

22. "Change the world. Start with coffee."

23. "I'll take a coffee with my sunshine."

24. "A caffeine queen in her natural habitat."

25. "All you need is love and good coffee."

26. "It's a brew-tiful day."

27. "Life can be tough, coffee helps."

28. "Wake up and smell the coffee." — Billie Eilish, "come out and play"

Did you find a caption or two that's perfect for your morning coffee pics on Instagram? If so, my work here is done. I can start brewing my second cup of the day and checking other items off my to-do list, like going to the grocery store and finding cozy Airbnbs for fall trips. I can't forget to give your post a like and comment, too. That's almost as #necessary as coffee first thing in the morning.