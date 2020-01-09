34 Coffee Date Captions That Are Brew-tiful & Totally Your Type

What's on your schedule for this weekend? Are you hitting the snooze button and treating yourself to a face mask and some episodes of You? Are you brunching with your best friends, or sliding into the booth of a coffee shop in the city and sipping a latte with your SO? Either way, it's a good idea to gather up some coffee date captions for the Saturday and Sunday ahead.

You never really know where the weekend might take you. One minute, you might be wrapped up in blankets and scrolling on your phone. The next, your best friends might be sending texts in the group chat like, "I wanna get a matcha green tea. Who's in?" In those moments, you might find yourself opting for the tasty adventure, over the relaxing afternoon in your quiet cove of a room. It would be ridiculous to turn down coffee or a chance to try the seasonal menu items at your go-to java joint. Not to mention, you could get some seriously cool #content for Instagram while casually sitting near a window with a flaky croissant.

Enter, these coffee date captions that are totally your type: funny, cute, clever, and brew-tiful.

1. "Coffee date vibes."

2. "I'm looking for a tall, dark, rich cup of coffee."

3. "I swear we went on a coffee date like five minutes ago."

4. "All they do is drink coffee, coffee, coffee."

5. "You're cute and all, but I'm not sharing my coffee."

6. "But first, let's drink a lot of coffee together."

7. "Taking a little coffee break with my babe."

8. "Give me a little sugar, won't you?"

9. "Milking every compliment she gives me."

10. "Coffee dates are always a good idea."

11. "Things you should know about me: I run entirely on caffeine."

12. "Caffeine and sweet kisses."

13. "Love is in the air, and it smells like coffee."

14. "Inhale caffeine, exhale negativity."

15. "What's better than getting coffee with your best friends? I'll wait."

16. "Here for the coffee and cuties."

17. "If coffee is involved, I'm always in."

18. "Of course size matters. Nobody wants a small cup of coffee!"

19. "Follow your heart, but take a coffee with you."

20. "I have a special place in my heart for coffee and my significant other."

21. "Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee."

22. "I've bean thinking about you a latte."

23. "Hit me with your best espresso shot."

24. "All you need is love and good coffee."

25. "Kisses, coffee dates, and midnight car rides."

26. "This coffee is too hot for you."

27. "When life gives you a cutie, take them on a coffee date."

28. "There's nothing coffee with your BFF can't cure."

29. "It's official: Coffee and I are deeply in love."

30. "The way to my heart is always with caffeine."

31. "Just so you know, I java you."

32. "Wanna go on a coffee date? Always."

33. "Drinking coffee is our favorite pastime."

34. "Insert coffee to begin coffee date."