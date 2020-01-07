Starbucks' new non-dairy lineup is all the rage right now, and the new Coconutmilk Latte is a great option if you're looking for a caffeinated pick-me-up that doesn't contain dairy. So, what does Starbucks' Coconutmilk Latte taste like? It's a twist on a classic.

Starbucks released the Coconutmilk Latte on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and it's a permanent addition. The beverage features shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed coconut milk, and it's topped off with a strike of Cascara sugar, so every sip you take has subtle notes of dark brown sugar and sweet maple. Tina Kolokathis, Elite Daily's Deputy Editor of News & Entertainment, had a chance to taste the the new beverage, and shares, "It's not [too] sweet — you can taste the coconut almost in the way you taste coconut when you drink coconut water." If you're a fan of the coconut flavor, she says it could be a "great addition to your normal Starbucks routine." With 170 milligrams of caffeine, the Coconutmilk Latte could easily be your new morning go-to this winter.

You can grab a grande Coconutmilk Latte with Starbucks Blonde Espresso for between $4.95 and $5.75, depending on location. If you're vegan, however, you'll want to know the beverage isn't a certified vegan product — despite its vegan ingredients — since there is potential for cross-contamination with non-vegan products in Starbucks stores.

Courtesy of Starbucks

In addition to the Coconutmilk Latte, Starbucks also debuted the Almondmilk Honey Flat White, which is now on the permanent menu at participating Starbucks stores in the United States, and it costs between $5.45 to $5.95. If you're located in the Midwest, you can try the Oatmilk Honey Latte, which is available at approximately 1,300 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin, and it costs anywhere from $5.45 to $5.95. It sounds like it's time to start the new year at Starbucks with some tasty dairy-free sips.