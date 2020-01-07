Starbucks is giving dairy-free customers a reason to celebrate by rolling out not one, but three delicious new sips that come packed with all the caffeine and flavor and none of the lactose. With the beverages rolling out at Starbucks locations on Tuesday, Jan. 7, you might be wondering how long Starbucks' Almondmilk Latte will be available. Here's why you shouldn't sweat making it a regular part of your morning routine.

Whether you don't consume dairy products or you're just looking to switch things up now and again in the milk department, there's no denying that Starbucks' latest menu additions are a pretty delicious excuse to do so. As a big fan of almond milk and the coffee giant's Flat Whites, I was stoked to see that Starbucks was making the new Almondmilk Honey Flat White a part of its permanent menu.

Unlike the OG Flat White, which mixes ristretto shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed whole milk, you'll be getting your espresso with steamed almond milk and "a hint of honey." In other words, if adding just a bit of sweetness to your cup of joe sounds like the perfect way to get through your day, you'll be all over this new offering.

If you find yourself developing a bit of an Almondmilk Honey Flat White habit (after all, a grande boasts a whopping 225 mg of caffeine), you can rest easy knowing that the dairy-free sip won't be going anywhere. It'll be a permanent addition to Starbucks menus nationwide, along with the new Coconutmilk Latte, so feel free to make it your new go-to drink. While prices vary depending on location, you can expect to be paying anywhere from $5.45 to $5.95 for your almond milk-based drink, according to the company.

Courtesy of Starbucks

While the Almondmilk Honey Flat White promises to tantalize your tastebuds, I'd also recommend giving the aforementioned Coconutmilk Latte as well as the new Oatmilk Honey Latte a try. While all are permanent additions to Starbucks' lineup, the Oatmilk Honey Latte will only be available at about 1,300 stores in the Midwest, so you'll want to keep an eye out if you happen to live in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, or Wisconsin.

All three of these dairy-free refreshments will be heading to Starbucks locations starting on Jan. 7, so starting off 2020 with a new favorite drink sounds more promising than ever.