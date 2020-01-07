On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Starbucks helped lactose-free coffee lovers start the new year off on a celebratory note, thanks to the addition of three new drinks. In addition to rolling out an Almondmilk Honey Flat White and a Coconutmilk Latte, the coffee giant is bringing an oat milk-based latte to select locations. Here's where to get Starbucks' Oatmilk Honey Latte, if you're looking to try it.

While Starbucks is debuting its almond milk- and coconut milk-infused sips in locations nationwide, you're out of luck on the Oatmilk Honey Latte unless you happen to live in the Midwest or are planning a trip there anytime soon. According to the company, customers who live in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin are likely to find the specialty sip at their closest location, as Starbucks will be blessing about 1,300 stores in the Midwest with the drink permanently.

If you're wondering what exactly you're getting with your oat milk-based sip, here's what to expect. First of all, while the beverage is dairy-free, it isn't vegan because of the honey in it. Underneath a toasted honey topping, your latte will mix shots of Starbucks' Signature Blonde Espresso with creamy steamed oat milk and hints of honey.

Luckily, you can expect all this sweet and smooth goodness to deliver as much energy as you'd get from a typical latte. Compared with the stats of Starbucks' Blonde Vanilla Latte, you'll be getting the same 170 milligrams of caffeine as you'd get in a grande dairy-filled latte.

Unsurprisingly, however, you can expect your lactose-free offering to cost you a little more. A grande version of your Oatmilk Honey Latte will cost you anywhere between $5.45 and $5.95, depending on the location.

Again, the Oatmilk Honey Latte will be making its sweet debut starting on Jan. 7, so, depending on where you live, I'd call your local Starbucks to check on availability or plan to give the Almondmilk Honey Flat White and a Coconutmilk Latte a try.