The new year just got sweeter, thanks to Starbucks' new lineup of non-dairy beverages. Starbucks' Coconutmilk Latte will undoubtedly be a frontrunner for fans seeking an alternative to milk-based drinks at the coffee chain. If you're curious about how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Coconutmilk Latte I'm here to tell you there's good news for those looking for a morning pick-me-up.

A grande Coconutmilk is loaded with 170 milligrams of caffeine, which will give you the energy you need to get you through busy days this season. The new drink packs even more punch than a grande Caffè Latte at Starbucks, which includes 150 milligrams of caffeine. Besides the extra caffeine boost, the Coconutmilk Latte is a tasty non-dairy option to add to your daily routine. However, if you're vegan, you'll want to know that though the drink doesn't contain animal products, it isn't certified vegan since there is the potential for cross-contamination in Starbucks stores.

The beverage combines shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed coconut milk, and is topped with a strike of Cascara sugar so that every sip is packed with subtle tastes of dark brown sugar and luscious maple. As a permanent addition to the Starbucks menu, you can grab the Coconutmilk Latte beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7 at participating stores nationwide. A grande Coconutmilk Latte with Starbucks Blonde Espresso will cost you anywhere from $4.95 to $5.75, depending on where you purchase it.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Along with the Coconutmilk Latte, Starbucks is also introducing other tasty non-dairy sips. The Almondmilk Honey Flat White will be joining the permanent menu at participating Starbucks stores in the United States, and it's packed with a whopping 225 milligrams of caffeine. The beverage is a blend of ristretto shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed almond milk, along with a hint of honey. You can grab a grande Almondmilk Honey Flat White with Starbucks Blonde Espresso for $5.45 to $5.95 depending on your location.

If you're located in the Midwest, you'll want to try out the new Oatmilk Honey Latte which is being exclusively introduced at approximately 1,300 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. It combines shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with a hint of honey and steamed oatmilk and is topped off with Toasted Honey. With 170 milligrams of caffeine, a grande Oatmilk Honey Latte will set you back anywhere from $5.45 to $5.95. With so many new non-dairy drinks to try out this winter, sippin' on your fave milk alternative has never been simpler.