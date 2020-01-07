Starbucks fans, listen up, because you can indulge in a new non-dairy beverage this winter. The coffee chain just unveiled the Coconutmilk Latte, and it's a sweet sip for those seeking an alternative to milk. If you're wondering how long Starbucks' Coconutmilk Latte will be available, there's good news. Here's the lowdown on when and where you can grab the caffeinated beverage.

You can get your hands on the Coconutmilk Latte beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7 at participating Starbucks stores nationwide. Thankfully for fans, the drink is a permanent addition to Starbucks menus, which means you'll get to enjoy the non-dairy beverage for the forseeable future. A grande Coconutmilk Latte with Starbucks Blonde Espresso will set you back anywhere from $4.95 to $5.75, depending on where you purchase it.

The Coconutmilk Latte is a blend of shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed coconut milk, and it's topped with a strike of Cascara sugar that gives each sip a subtle taste of dark brown sugar and luscious maple. The sweet beverage is also packed with 170 milligrams of caffeine, which means you can easily swap it into your morning routine to give you that kick you're looking for. It's important to note that though the drink doesn't contain animal products, it isn't certified vegan since there is the potential for cross-contamination in Starbucks stores.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks is also introducing two other non-dairy beverages on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Almondmilk Honey Flat White will also be a permanent addition to participating Starbucks stores nationwide and it costs $5.45 to $5.95 depending on where you get it. For those located in the Midwest, you'll be able to try out the Oatmilk Honey Latte, which will only be available at 1,300 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. The Oatmilk Honey Latte will set you back $5.45 to $5.95. Spice up your morning routine with Starbucks' new non-dairy drinks.