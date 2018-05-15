If you're anything like me, then hitting up Starbucks twice in one day isn’t unusual. With Starbucks’ Happy Hour deals, you can score some of your afternoon coffee runs for a bargain. So, what time is Starbucks' Happy Hour? It’s perfect for combatting that afternoon slump.

When Starbucks first introduced semi-weekly happy hour deals in March 2018, the chain would announce a specific time and day for deals like BOGO Frappuccinos or half-price espresso drinks. Now, the chain is streamlining the process, giving customers a heads up on some specifics of the deal that’ll always remain the same. As of mid-October 2019, Starbucks Happy Hours will happen exclusively on select Thursdays, and they’ll last from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time.

To see the deal, you can download the Starbucks App. When Starbucks announces a happy hour, you’ll get a message in your inbox on the app. Starbucks offers a standard BOGO deal on handcrafted beverages during its happy hours. When you buy a size grande or larger drink, you’ll get one of equal or lesser value for free. While most drinks on the menu count toward the deal, it doesn’t include hot brewed coffee and tea, ready-to-drink beverages, or Starbucks Reserve beverages.

Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty Images

To redeem the happy hour deal, you can either apply it to your mobile order or tell your barista you’re using the deal. You don’t need to use a credit card saved in the app to get the happy hour deal (you can pay with cash or another card), but Starbucks Rewards Members must use a payment method connected to their Rewards account to earn Stars on their order. You don’t need to be a Rewards member to get the happy hour emails, but you can create an account for free and earn Stars on purchases, which then go toward free drinks, bites, and merch.

Now that you know when to expect Starbucks’ Happy Hours, you can keep an eye on your inbox and prep for the next BOGO deal.