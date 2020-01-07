On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Starbucks rang in the new year by releasing three specialty beverages catering to customers with dietary restrictions. If you've looked them over, you might be wondering if Starbucks' Coconutmilk Latte is vegan. Here's what you should keep in mind if you don't consume any animal products.

The new drink, which will sell for between $4.95 and $5.75, will become a permanent part of Starbucks' menus nationwide when it debuts on Jan. 7. The Coconutmilk Latte appears to be pretty similar to a regular sweetened latte — minus the dairy, of course.

The sip is made with a mixture of Starbucks' Signature Blonde Espresso shots and steamed coconut milk. To add a hint of sweetness, a Cascara sugar topping adds "subtle notes of dark brown sugar and luscious maple after every sip." This all sounds extremely mouthwatering, and it's just an added bonus that Starbucks confirms the new drink does not contain any animal products.

However, if you are vegan, there are a few things to keep in mind before ordering the Coconutmilk Latte on your next Starbucks run. According to the company, they are technically unable to certify this sip, or any sip, as a vegan beverage due to the risk of cross-contamination that can occur while your barista is preparing your drink, due to the fact that there are non-vegan drinks being prepared in the same vicinity.

So, while the drink itself is free of animal products, it cannot be certified vegan, thanks to the nature of drink prep in the stores.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Unfortunately, Starbucks' other two dairy-free offerings, the Oatmilk Honey Latte and the Almondmilk Honey Flat White are made with honey, so they definitely don't fit the animal product-free bill.

Again, all three of these new beverages will be heading to Starbucks locations permanently on Tuesday, so I'd do your research based on your dietary restrictions and figure out what's best for you before deciding on your next drinks order.