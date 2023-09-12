Starbucks has officially declared it pumpkin spice season with the drop of their fall menu, which means Halloween is right around the corner. To get you into the spooky spirit as you drink your Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, sip from one of Starbucks’ 2023 Halloween merch items. Anyone scrolling on the Starbucks tumbler side of TikTok has probably already seen the viral glow-in-the-dark Green Drip Cold Cup, but there are so many other festive mugs to get your claws on.

Anyone into the goth aesthetic will definitely want to snag the pink pumpkin mug from Starbucks’ Halloween collection. It’ll not only come in handy for your warm PSLs, but can also serve as cute decor when it’s not in use. The Black Bling Cup is also a must for collectors, and will keep your drink nice and cold as you head to a pumpkin patch with your besties or go apple picking with the fam.

Starbucks’ Halloween-inspired drinkware is starting to appear in stores already, so consider this just another excuse to stop by for a fall drink on your next errand run. These tumblers, mugs, and cold cups will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last, so don’t miss out on getting the spooky-cute merch you need. Oh, the horror that would be.

Pink Pumpkin Mug ($15) Starbucks This 12-ounce Pink Pumpkin Mug is too cute to pass up. It works as both a mug and decor that you could actually display all fall long. Sip a Starbucks Gilmore Girls-inspired drink from TikTok from this mug as you rewatch the entire series from start to finish.

Multicolor Drip Cold Cup ($17) Starbucks For an Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte or the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, you’ll want a cold cup like this 16-ounce multicolor one. While it doesn’t necessarily scream Halloween, the colors and drip design are perfect for the fall.

Multicolor Cold Cup ($30) Starbucks When you need something a bit bigger to get you from lecture to the library, you might want to get this 24-ounce cold cup. It has the same color palette of the rest of the collection, but holds more coffee for a long day. This cold cup is also only available at Starbucks within Target stores, so you’ll just have to plan a perfect day of going shopping, picking up a PSL, and your new cup. Honestly, that sounds like a dream fall adventure.

Halloween Reusable Hot Cup 6-Pack ($20) Starbucks Probably the best deal in Starbucks’ 2023 Halloween collection is this six-pack of reusable hot cups. Each of the 16-ounce cups comes in different scary good design, featuring pumpkins and ghosts. They’re perfect for a budget-conscious babe who wants to save on each PSL they get this autumn. By bringing in your own reusable cup, you get a $.10 discount and an additional 25 Stars as a Starbucks Rewards member.

Green Pumpkin Tumbler ($20) Starbucks Combining the drip design with classic fall pumpkins, you get this 12-ounce tumbler from the Starbucks collection. This is ideal for anyone on-the-go this autumn. Not only does the lid prevent your drinks from spilling, but the cup itself will keep your chai lattes extra warm as you go from hayride to haunted house.

Green Drip Cold Cup ($30) Starbucks The most sought-after item in Starbucks’ 2023 Halloween merch collection has got to be this 24-ounce glow-in-the-dark drip cup. It looks like something out of Ghostbusters or even the OG Nickelodeon days. If you want to get your hands on this one, you better get in your Ectomobile ASAP to head to your local Starbucks before it sells out.

Calavera Skull Mug ($17) Starbucks The other mug in the Starbucks 2023 Halloween collection is this skull-inspired one. The 14-ounce mug is iridescent, so it’ll match your pastel goth vibes. It’s also only available at the Starbucks within Targets as well.

Brown Pumpkin Tumbler ($15) Starbucks Another pumpkin-themed cup for your travels is this 16-ounce brown tumbler. It’ll perfectly hold your grande-sized Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and keep everything in with the lid.