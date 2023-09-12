Starbucks has officially declared it pumpkin spice season with the drop of their fall menu, which means Halloween is right around the corner. To get you into the spooky spirit as you drink your Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, sip from one of Starbucks’ 2023 Halloween merch items. Anyone scrolling on the Starbucks tumbler side of TikTok has probably already seen the viral glow-in-the-dark Green Drip Cold Cup, but there are so many other festive mugs to get your claws on.
Anyone into the goth aesthetic will definitely want to snag the pink pumpkin mug from Starbucks’ Halloween collection. It’ll not only come in handy for your warm PSLs, but can also serve as cute decor when it’s not in use. The Black Bling Cup is also a must for collectors, and will keep your drink nice and cold as you head to a pumpkin patch with your besties or go apple picking with the fam.
Starbucks’ Halloween-inspired drinkware is starting to appear in stores already, so consider this just another excuse to stop by for a fall drink on your next errand run. These tumblers, mugs, and cold cups will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last, so don’t miss out on getting the spooky-cute merch you need. Oh, the horror that would be.