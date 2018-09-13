Fall is finally here, which means it’s time to embrace the season and partake in every autumn activity out there. With so much to do, you can’t forget to squeeze in an apple picking adventure with your besties. Along with some delicious finds that will make for great pies and ciders at home, you’ll have tons of sweet snapshots that you’ll want to post on the ‘Gram right away, thanks to these cute apple picking puns.

Your calendar is filling up quickly with backyard movie nights with your roomies and trips to your fave cafe for seasonal pumpkin spice lattes, but a visit to a farm for apple picking should be a priority. Usually pumpkins take center stage as the food of the fall, but apples are a delicious part of the season. In addition to your pies and ciders, you can make some apple jam to spread on your homemade bread, or you can experiment with Disneyland-inspired caramel apples to serve at your Halloween backyard bash. You need the best apples for every recipe you want to try, so instead of just going to the grocery store, go straight to the source for a fun farm day with your partner or BFF.

While you're finding the best apples on the trees, don’t forget to snap cute photos to share on your feed or in your Insta Story. You could even get a photo of you on your partner’s shoulders reaching up for an apple or one of you holding your barrel of sweet picks. When it’s time to share your favorite snaps, use any of these 40 apple picking puns or apple quotes as your caption. These apple picking Instagram captions can even be used to accompany the foodie pics of all the baked goods you end up making at home. They’ll even work for your fall #OOTD pics in your fave oversized sweater and Doc Martens, because, let’s be real, a good apple pun will always make your posts more a-peel-ing.

"Have an apple-solutely wonderful day." "And they lived apple-y ever after." "We're having hardcore fun this fall." "My core values are: Be kind, caring, curious, and hungry for more apples." "I'd like to apple-ogize for the pun." "I love you to your core." "If you were a fruit, you'd be one fine-apple." "I just know that you will become the apple of my pie." "I couldn't have picked better friends." "This adventure was just too a-peel-ing to turn down.” "I've got all the in-cider information." "I’m apple-y in love with you.” "I couldn't decide whether or not to make spiced apple cider, so I mulled it over." "Always look on the bright cider life." "Forever the apple of my pie." “If you need me, I’ll be right be-cider you.” "If best friends were apples, I'd pick you." "Orange you glad I didn’t use an apple pun?” "It's just the tree of us." "We have so much chemistree." "I decided to branch out today.” "We're outstanding in our field." "Having some qualitree time with my besties." "Hey apple, way to grow!” "I’m only picking the apples that are red-ily available.” "Apples: Stop picking on me. Me: Stop being so tasty.” "I'm one bad apple." "Felt cute. Might fall for you later.” "We might be apples and oranges, but we make a pretty great pear." "I'm red-y to go apple picking." “These puns are applepriate for the occasion.” “I like to wear apple-over when it’s finally sweater weather.” “If you want to get the best fruit, you’ve really got to apple-ly yourself.” “One of my core beliefs is that you need to go apple picking with your besties.” “You give me all the peels.” “How ‘bout them apples?” — Good Will Hunting “I wish you could see what I seed.” “This has been a very fruitful experience.” “Hanging out with you is apple-us.” “What an apple-easing time with you on the farm.”