You know SPF is a skin care essential, but when you’re going to be out in the sun for hours at a music festival and want to keep your trendy makeup look together, it can be hard to reapply. The solution: a facial SPF spray.

TikTok is full of recommendations of viral facial SPFs for summertime concerts or beach vacays. But not all sunscreen sprays are made equal. Some provide a glowy finish, while others are meant to seal in your foundation and blush as a matte setting spray. Then there are scents — a strong fragrance can either be enticing or a turnoff. And there are even facial sprays you’re supposed to avoid spraying directly on your face.

To help determine what is worth packing in your festival bag, I tried seven of the trendiest spray sunscreens for your face at different music festival experiences, including various Stagecoach activations, parties, pop-ups, and the main event.

About The Viral Sunscreen Sprays I Tested

Looking at BeautyTok, I found some of the most talked about facial sunscreens to try. I considered things like easy application, whether it irritated my face, and how simple it was to bring with me into the festival grounds.

Each one of these sunscreens has an SPF of 40 or above. Mayo Clinic recommends a minimum of SPF 15, with a general range of 30 to 50. I walked away from Stagecoach without any burns — so they all did their basic job.

But the best SPF spray does more than protect your skin from harmful UVB rays. You also want something that doesn’t cause breakouts, smell terrible, or melt off your festival lewk you worked so hard to put on. Here’s how these SPFs score:

For A Matte Finish That Lasts All Day Suntouchable All Set for Sun SPF 45 e.l.f. Cosmetics $14 See on e.l.f. Cosmetics Some facial sunscreens are also setting sprays, meant to lock in your makeup for the day. The e.l.f. Suntouchable SPF is one of them. With more than 1.7 million followers, e.l.f. is a beloved brand amongst BeautyTok. Mikayla Nogueira’s review of another sunscreen primer in the Suntouchable collection has more than 1.5 million views. The spritz version has a quick-dry formula you can use as both a primer and setting spray. It’s made with hydrating and calming ingredients to benefit your skin while protecting it from the sun. Key features: SPF 45

Cruelty-free and vegan

Skin-loving ingredients like watermelon fruit extract, prickly pear seed oil, and bisabolol for soothing and firming Pros: Greasy skin? Don’t know her. While e.l.f.’s Suntouchable spray is recommended for all skin types, oily-skin girlies like me will love the quick-dry feel. This provided a clean matte finish on top of my makeup that lasted outside for at least seven hours. Another pro: the tiny bottle. It fit right into my fanny pack for Stagecoach, and the bright yellow cap made it easy to spot at the bottom of my bag when I needed to reapply. Cons: The smell was not it for me. After testing several “fragrance-free” SPFs, I’ve determined that’s not really the case. The ones that don’t have a specific smell assigned to them end up having an alcohol or generic sunscreen scent, so you’ll have to decide whether you’d rather go that route or have your face smell fruity. My nose appreciated the latter more. Though other TikTokers, like @amandafrisch, and I disliked the alcohol scent, that’s the only major con here. Overall Score: 4.5/5

For A Quick Set Before Going Out (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 Supergoop! $34 See on Supergoop! Another setting spray option that leaves a matte-like finish is Supergoop’s (Re)setting Refreshing Mist. Supergoop is a go-to product in TikTok GRWMs, and celebrity-approved as well. Kelsea Ballerini shared the brand’s SPF is one of her festival season must-haves, and this setting mist version is perfect for makeup lewks you want to stay on all day. The lightweight spray can be applied over your makeup, and it is formulated to be water- and sweat-resistant for those long hours in the sun. Key features: SPF 40

Cruelty-free and vegan

Aromatic blend of rosemary and mint Pros: Similar to the e.l.f. spray, this provided a matte finish to my look, which was nice for my oily skin. It also had more of a spritz-like spray that felt like it provided more coverage than something super concentrated. Cons: Though the product is supposed to have a subtle rosemary and mint scent, it really just smelled like chemicals when I applied it to my face. Five hours into the festival, it started to irritate my eyes. If you’re just going to the beach for a few hours or a backyard BBQ, maybe it’d be OK, but I wouldn’t suggest it for anything too long. It also comes in an aerosol can, so you may not even be able to bring it to a music festival. TikToker @abigalesonline had her (Re)setting Mist confiscated at the Eras Tour, so check the bag policy before you pack it. Overall Score: 2.5/5

For A Nostalgic Go-To Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist Sun Bum $9 See on Sun Bum Sun Bum is a beloved sunscreen brand with more than 21,000 posts on TikTok — even Outer Banks star Chase Stokes includes the brand’s SPF as part of his daily skin care routine. While Stokes prefers the lotion, Sun Bum also has a face mist for on-the-go applications. Key features: Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation with SPF 45

Cruelty-free and vegan

Anti-inflammatory witch hazel Pros: I was iffy on scented facial SPFs, but the Sun Bum banana-like fragrance is so iconic and nostalgic that I quite enjoyed it. It may not be for everyone, but if I had to choose between an alcohol-scented spray or something light and banana-y, I’d go with this. It also left a nice glowy shine on my face. I usually prefer a matte look, but fans of Hailey Bieber’s glazed skin aesthetic will appreciate it. Cons: A face mist that you can’t spray directly on your face... OK. The directions say to spritz it onto your palms, then apply it to your face with your fingers. Doesn’t that defeat the purpose of getting a facial mist? Pretending like I didn’t read the directions — since I’m sure some won’t — I tested it as if it were a traditional mist, spraying it directly on my face. I didn’t notice any irritation, and it applied evenly. For TikToker @cappybears, being unable to mist your face made the product lose its appeal. Overall Score: 3/5

For A Glowy Finish Glow Baby Brightening Setting Spray - SPF 45 Ulta Beauty $18 See on Ulta Beauty TikTok loved Pacifica’s Set & Protect Matte Sheer Setting Mist SPF 45 last summer, but it’s no longer available. Instead, Pacifica has a Glow Baby Brightening Setting Spray as its only facial SPF mist. It’s a three-in-one skin care, sun care, and makeup product. This formula leaves more of a shine on your skin for that sun-kissed appearance, so creators like @dazeemaee don’t necessarily recommend it for oily skin babes. Key features: SPF 45

Cruelty-free and vegan

Vitamin C to brighten your skin tone Pros: As much as I would prefer the matte version, I did enjoy the nice glow this setting spray gave my skin. Even though it left some transfer on my clothes, it wasn’t too greasy and was quick to dry, which are big wins in my book. It also didn’t irritate my eyes, even after wearing it for several hours and spraying it throughout the day. Cons: I did experience a slight sting when I first applied it, but it didn’t appear to cause any redness or irritation. I would caution anyone with extra sensitive skin like mine. This also had an alcohol-like scent with subtle tropical fragrances. Is it scented or not? Choose a side. Though I didn’t experience any issues on festival grounds, and it fit perfectly in my bag, the bottle is made of glass, which certain venues may not allow. Overall Score: 2.5/5

For A Quick Trip Super Spritz SPF 50 Vacation $24 See on Vacation Vacation is another beloved SPF brand — even for Poosh’s Poolside Party — and the brand’s Super Spritz is a fave among beauty TikTokers like Toni Bravo and Karla Cruz. Though it’s not a setting spray, it’s great for using over your makeup for a quick and refreshing addition of SPF. It has a transparent spray that leaves no white cast, and it features Vacation’s nostalgic sunscreen scent. Key features: SPF 50

Cruelty-free and vegan

Water-resistant for 80 minutes Pros: The nostalgia was *real*, from the coconut-like scent to the ’80s-themed bottle. If you’re not opposed to scented facial sprays, this is the move. I also really liked how travel-friendly the bottle is. I could easily store it in my festival bag, and find it for a quick reapplication. Cons: The one major downside was that it did start to irritate my eyes toward the end of the day. This was after wearing, and reapplying, the facial mist for at least eight to nine hours, which may be the reason. Pro tip: Try using the Super Spritz when you’re planning a much shorter day in the sun. Overall Score: 4/5

For A Final Touch Of Sweet-Scented SPF Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Face Mist Top Up Spray - SPF50+ - 75ml Target $23 See on Target Australian brand Naked Sundays — a Khloe Kardashian fave — really threw its hat in the ring with the Mecca Beauty Innovation Award-winning Hydrating Glow Face Mist. This is a top-up spray meant to be applied over your makeup right before you head out the door. The zero-white-cast formula includes hyaluronic acid and is super hydrating for a natural glow on top of your festival lewk. TikToker @raziamoe was quick to recommend this spray as a go-to for reapplying SPF throughout the day. Key features: SPF 50+

Cruelty-free and vegan

Skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and watermelon extract Pros: Out of all the facial SPFs, this had the most mist-like spray, which was super refreshing in the sun. I also liked this fragrance the most. Instead of an overly sunscreen-esque smell, this had a fresh powdered scent that was light and slightly fruity. I assumed I’d prefer a more matte-like finish with my naturally oily skin, but I enjoyed the soft glow this spray gave me. It was more dewy than full-on shine, so it was a happy medium. Cons: Naked Sundays recommends that the Glow Face Mist Top Up Spray be used over other SPF, so you may need to buy and apply an additional sunscreen primer before putting on your makeup. Since my go-to tinted moisturizer also has some SPF, I didn’t apply anything extra, and I didn’t burn in the sun. It’s also a fairly large bottle compared to the rest and doesn’t have a travel-size option, so it might be harder to pack into your festival bag. Luckily, it fit just fine in my Beis Sport Pack, so if you have a fanny pack or longer bag, you should be OK. Overall Score: 4.75/5

For A Serious Sun Shield Anthelios Lotion Spray Sunscreen SPF 60 La Roche-Posay $27 See on La Roche-Posay When it comes to sunscreen, La Roche-Posay doesn’t play around. The TikTok-fave brand has a variety of products for any skin type. For those specifically looking for a facial spray, there’s the Anthelios Lotion Spray Sunscreen. Key features: Broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 60 protection with antioxidants

Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation

Sprays upside-down and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes Pros: This provides all-over coverage, on the face and body, so consider this your SPF bestie. By only needing to bring one product for your entire body, you can definitely save space in your suitcase. Cons: This is like the facial spray your mom would give you to make sure you’re extra protected from the sun, but it’s not going to be the most fun or exciting to use. Though it’s considered “fragrance-free,” this smelled the worst of all seven SPFs. It didn’t have an alcoholic or chemical scent — it just smelled old. It also provides a serious white cast, so you’ll need to rub it in a bit, and it’s not meant to be sprayed directly on your face. Just like the Sun Bum, you spray it onto your hands first. It’s also not easy to carry around since it comes in an aerosol can, so you’ll have to double-check your festival’s bag policy before bringing it. Unfortunately, La Roche-Posay doesn’t have a non-aerosol spray option at the moment. Overall Score: 2/5

Final Thoughts

There was a clear winner for me: Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Face Mist Top Up Spray. I really loved how sweet yet subtle the fragrance was, and how light and refreshing it felt. It also provided the perfect glow for my skin type, and kept my makeup on all day without any irritation or sun damage.

If you’re looking for something without a scent that’s a little easier to travel with, try the e.l.f. Suntouchable All Set for Sun SPF. I will also be grabbing the Sun Bum and Vacation sprays when I want that throwback beach days feeling.

Overall, these products did their basic job and kept my face free from burning in the SoCal desert sun. I’m super impressed with the options out there, especially with how essential SPF is for a full festival day. Wearing all seven of these sprays throughout my time at Stagecoach kept me safe, refreshed, and looking glam throughout the entire lineup.