Music festivals are a great way to see all your favorite artists in one place, but they’re also the perfect opportunity to discover new music. While waiting between sets, you could stumble upon someone who quickly becomes your top artist of the year. The first step, though, is picking the right festival for your taste.

Larger events like Coachella and Lollapalooza may be the most well-known, but there are plenty of other festivals happening this summer with musicians like Kelsea Ballerini, SZA, and Sabrina Carpenter performing. The list goes on and on, so you may be overwhelmed with the number of festivals to choose from. The right lineup can make or break your experience, so picking one is important — especially with how expensive it can get between the hotels, flights, and outfits you’ll need to prep.

One way to choose a festival is to travel to wherever your fave artist is going, or pick a genre and go from there. If you’re a country music fan, you may be familiar with Stagecoach, but there’s also CMA Fest in Tennessee and Faster Horses Festival in Michigan. Nostalgic girlies who still listen to Blink-182 and Fall Out Boy have their pick of throwback festivals that feel like 2024’s version of Warped Tour. If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift, but not able to travel overseas for the Eras Tour, you can experience something similar at a festival with the Tortured Poets singer’s bestie Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers.

Below is a map of where to travel to experience live music this summer, based on who’s at the top of your Spotify playlist. Go ahead and queue up those new artists now in preparation.