Nothing was more the vibe this weekend than Coachella. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce came to watch all her besties perform, Billie Eilish had a surprise DJ set, and despite turning down the Super Bowl, Justin Bieber even made an appearance at the music festival. With music’s biggest stars all in attendance, you can guarantee that the Coachella 2024 ‘fits were at their peak.

This year, there were so many notable fashion trends resurfaced from the past (and made better!), aesthetics that are currently beloved on TikTok, as well as new trends that will give you the perfect starting points for planning your Weekend 2 style.

True to form, headliner Lana Del Rey rocked her signature coquette aesthetic (aka Lana Del Rey core) — only amplifying her whimsical periwinkle blue dress with glitter to make her cottagecore look stand out on the stage — while her pal Swift opted for a hint of tennis-core with a pleated mini skort.

Some of the biggest celeb fashion trends at Coachella were actually kind of surprising, though. Below, you’ll see what stars like Megan Fox, Paris Hilton, and Ice Spice wore to this year’s big event, most of which were a far cry from Coachella Queen Vanessa Hudgens’ earthy attire.

Cowgirl Aesthetic Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Paris Hilton decided to go with an all-black, full-on Cowboy Carter ‘fit on Day 2 of Coachella weekend. She paired her cowboy hat with knee-length cowboy boots, a total vibe for casual cowgirls everywhere. Megan Fox also rocked a cowboy hat under full cotton candy blue hair at the NYLON House party the night before, which made the straw hat stand out even more.

Shield Sunglasses Scheana Shay/Instagram Shield sunglasses are still having their Y2K resurgence and it doesn’t look like they’re going away anytime soon. Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules, for instance, was spotted in shield sunglasses all weekend. Hilton rocked shield sunglasses on stage for her surprise appearance with Vampire Weekend, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from the queen of Y2K fashion herself.

Naked Dresses Tommaso Boddi/Stringer/Getty Images Sheer and naked dresses have been a mainstay on awards show red carpets all year, and the trend got even more skin-baring at Coachella under the hot sun. Long, flowy skirts that are sheer, crocheted, or even made of lace (more on that later) are a great way to rock the naked look, and so many stars proved it this weekend. For instance, Charli D’Amelio created a naked look by pairing an oversized skirt with a barely there top and underwear. Yes, the no-pants trend is still going strong.

Bikinis As Tops Lex Gallegos for Aperol. If your Coachella vibe is all about reducing, reusing, and recycling, wearing a bikini top as part of your outfit is the trend for you. Camila Mendes wore this look at the Aperol Spritz Terrazza activation in the VIP section Weekend 1, and it was spotted all over festival grounds. You can pair your bikini with a sheer tie top like Mendes did, rock it with a full-length skirt for a mix of high and low coverage, or just keep it simple with a pair of shorts. Mendes’ bestie Lili Reinhart wore a bikini top with a lace skirt to Revolve Fest, while influencer Tessa Brooks opted to pair a bikini top with silver pants for the festival events this year.

Lace Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attendees rocked everything from lace catsuits (see: Ice Spice) to full-length lace coverups (see: Heidi Klum). Even Gwen Stefani wore a lace camisole and matching shrug that she changed into midway through her Coachella set. Is it an addition to Lana Del Rey core or a style all its own? No matter how you incorporate lace into your festival ‘fit this year, it’s definitely one of the top three trends I saw at the festival, so you can’t go wrong with it.