By now, you've likely seen cottagecore everywhere. From adorable Instas to Taylor Swift's folklore album, the internet's fave aesthetic is here to stay and it’s just what you're dreaming about. It's time to bring a little of that fairytale-esque feel into your personal space with some cottagecore home decor items on Etsy. If you love to embrace that rural life and the wholesome vibes of the cottagecore aesthetic, it's easy to do with just the right natural prints, sweet candles, and dried flowers.

Transform your apartment so it feels cozy like a cottage in the woods. For this, you may want to create a charming reading nook in which to savor herbal teas and enjoy great new books. Make sure you have a space in your room for DIY crafting, and a place in your backyard to be surrounded by fresh blooms and nature. Once you have these cozy spaces, fill them up with some cottagecore decor from Etsy.

That way, when you're tired from dancing around in the garden and escaping into the woods, you can retreat back to a super comfy space just for you. When you have all your cottagecore room decor like floral wreaths and crystal candles in all the right places, snap a few dreamy Instas to show your friends that you've officially embraced the #cottagecore aesthetics.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 This Dried Flower Wreath Will Make Your Walls Bloom Dried Flower Wreath Etsy $39 see on etsy Dried flowers will bring that beautiful flower field vibe straight into your home. With just enough blooms on your walls, you'll feel like you're chilling in a garden. And the best part of all is that these flowers never need tending to, just love.

02 This Flower Crown Print Will Be Stunning Cottagecore Bedroom Decor Flower Crown Art Print Etsy $8 $4 see on etsy This gorgeous print of a woman wearing a flower crown might fit your cottagecore aesthetics perfectly. Just like this woman, you'd probably love to be wearing a flower crown in your garden all day, every day.

03 This Succulent Arrangement Is Su-Cute For Your Dining Room Table Fall Succulent Table Decor Etsy $95 It's so easy to turn your dining room table from just a It's so easy to turn your dining room table from just a regular table to a totally Instagram-worthy one with the right centerpiece. This succulent arrangement will look extra sweet in your space all year long. You can even add it to your desk when you're writing love letters to your partner.

04 This Flower Crystal Candle For Your Cottagecore Desk Crystal Soy Intention Candle Etsy $13 SEE ON ETSY Cottagecore is all about embracing the good vibes, so bring that mentality into your space with this crystal intention candle. It's meant to bring healing and protection to you every time you light it. Set the candle on your desk for positive vibes as you’re working or just relaxing with a cup of your favorite tea.

05 This Vintage Fabric Garland Has A Cottagecore Home Decor Feel Vintage Hankerchief Banner Etsy $41 see on etsy This sweet handkerchief garland is an easy way to decorate empty wall space or your mantle. It totally fits the cozy and nostalgic cottagecore aesthetics.

06 This Macrame Hanger Is Perfect For Plant Parents Macrame Plant Hanger Etsy $7 see on etsy The more plants in your home, the better. You may even want your apartment to feel like a garden inside and out, so treat yourself to a few of these macrame plant hangers. Use them to hang up your greens in your bedroom, the kitchen, and even on your back porch.

07 This Watercolor Print Is Beyond Dreamy For Cottagecore Bedroom Decor Three Paths - Ink Over Watercolor Illustrations Etsy $17 Ever since you first saw Taylor Swift's folklore album art in 2020, you've had a forest photoshoot on your to-do list. You want to take some super dreamy pics as you get lost in the woods. Just like the cover art inspired you, so can this print of three different paths in the woods.

08 This Cottagecore Mushroom Hook Is A Cute Accessory To Hang Up Your Fave Cardigan Fly Agaric Hook Etsy $29 see on etsy Not only are these mushroom hooks super cute, but they're also convenient accessories. Use them to hang up a small purse or your favorite cardigan. (You know, the one you wear while dancing around to "cardigan" by Taylor Swift.)

09 These Floral Coasters Are A Home For Your Fave Coffee Mug Floral Coasters Etsy $13 $11 see on etsy You've probably seen a few DIY resin TikToks pop up on your FYP. The flower petals in the resin have an extra romantic vibe, and these coasters can be the perfect place to set down your coffee mug when you need to turn the page of your latest romance novel.

10 This Fox Print Is Furry Adorable Cottagecore Decor Art Print "Fire Fox" Etsy $20 see on etsy Add this furry adorable piece of artwork to your kitchen wall. Whenever you look at it, you'll be reminded of the woodland creatures that hold a special place in your heart.

11 This Floral Pillow Cover Is A Great Addition To Your Reading Nook Cottage Chic Poppies by GB & J Baker Pillow Covers Etsy $65 Upgrade your pillows at home with this cottage chic pillow cover. Pillow covers are an easy way to revamp your space. A few cottagecore-inspired pillows will be great for that extra cozy reading nook you're creating.

12 This Pressed Flower Arrangement Is The Ultimate Finishing Touch For Your Cottagecore Aesthetics Wall Art With Meadow Grasses Etsy $28 see on etsy Most of the cottagecore aesthetic is about embracing the DIY lifestyle and using what you have in your own home. That's what makes pressed flowers perfect artwork to decorate your walls with. You can either make pressed flowers of your own, or get yourself a gorgeous arrangement like this one on Etsy.

13 This Cottagecore Mushroom Embroidery Kit Is Fun DIY Decor Mushroom Punch DIY Embroidery Kit Etsy $65 see on etsy Get yourself some cottagecore decor that’s also fun to make. This mushroom embroidery kit can keep you busy as you sip on your fave tea and listen to a cottagecore-inspired playlist on Spotify. If you have some empty wall space, you’ll even have mushroom to hang up your piece once it’s done.

14 This Moss Art Is Super Trendy Cottagecore Wall Decor Moss Wall Art Etsy $135 $122 see on etsy One of the biggest home decor trends for 2022 is biophilic designs, which is easy to achieve with some moss wall art. Not only is this art from Etsy trendy, but it’s also perfect for the cottagecore aesthetic as well. It brings the forest inside, so you always feel like you’re outside.