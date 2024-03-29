All The Times Beyoncé’s Gone Full Cowboy Carter With Her Style

And the category is: Beyoncé, the cowgirl. She’s no stranger to this title, as she’s been fine-tuning her connection to cowboy culture all of her life. Fortunately, Beyoncé didn’t have to look far — she’s from Houston, an ever-growing city that’s helped build, preserve ,and slowly diversify the image of an American cowboy. Now, in a full-circle moment, she’s creating her own country bliss on her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Aside from music, Beyoncé’s style has always had a western-leaning touch. In the early years of Destiny’s Child, the singers’ outfits — which were largely designed by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles — felt like a warm slice of Houston. They’d wear denim, coordinating sequin outfits, fringe galore, and the occasional cowboy hat. The latter accessory became Beyoncé’s signature for quite some time, as seen in several of the group’s performances.

Beyoncé’s western glam didn’t slow down when she went solo. While she leaned more into luxury custom pieces, the singer still found ways to incorporate rustic fringes and various Stetsons over the years. That dedication hit a new echelon in her Renaissance era, where she impressively encouraged fans to celebrate themselves with a tip of her silver cowboy hat.

She’s continued that effort on Cowboy Carter — denim chaps and Southern twang in tow. In honor of the newly-released album, here are 11 times Beyoncé has embraced her inner cowgirl.

September 1999: Beyoncé’s “Bug-A-Boo” Chic Lives On Youtube/@DestinysChild As mentioned, Beyoncé’s cowgirl couture goes back to the early days of Destiny’s Child. That can be seen in the 1999 music video for “Bug A Boo,” where she wears a red cowboy hat with a matching top and jeans.

December 1999: Beyoncé’s White & Silver-Trimmed Cowgirl Look Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The Stetson’s back, baby. At the 1999 Soul Train Awards, Destiny’s Child performed “Bills Bills Bills” in matching all-white denim outfits. Fittingly, Beyoncé added a cowboy hat to her glam. Though she wore this nearly two decades ago, it’s aged gracefully. This look would still be perfect for the Houston Rodeo, as long as you have some type of covering when it’s time to eat. The rodeo’s known for stuffed, loaded, and on-the-stick foods — obviously, the couture can’t get messed up in the process.

May 2001: Destiny’s Child’s Coordinating Cowboy Hats & Blue Fringe George De Sota/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2001, Destiny’s Child wore blue fringe cowgirl outfits. Their standout accessory? Those silver, blue-belted cowboy hats.

April 2001: Yes, Beyoncé’s A Walking Love Letter To Houston KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images No matter the location, Beyoncé has always repped her hometown of Houston. For those who don’t know, she was born and raised in Third Ward, one of many neighborhoods that uplifts Black Cowboy culture. True to the city’s love of livestock, Beyoncé wore an off-the-shoulder horse shirt with “Houston Girl” written on the top while on BET’s 106 & Park (RIP) in 2001. Her sister Solange matched the vibes, wearing a straw cowboy hat.

October 2001: Beyoncé’s Denim & Western Belt Moment Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Let’s tip our own hats to this look. At the 2001 Radio Music Awards, Destiny’s Child wore a mixture of denim (a classic in American Cowboy culture), rustic colors, and low-hanging western belts. Similar to her all-white look, Beyoncé’s outfit would still be an ideal outfit for the rodeo.

November 2005: Mother-Daughter Denim Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images The denim continues. In November 2005, Beyoncé wore a vest-top and skirt combo that reminds of her previous look. Her brown belt adds a perfect “yee-haw” touch, and draws together the tan-golden hues of her jewelry. Her mom also understood the assignment, livening up her own denim with diamond-studded boots.

July 2014: “On The Run” (Black Stetson’s Version) Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage/Getty Images As with any tour, Beyoncé’s costumes on her and JAY-Z’s On The Run tour were show-stopping. However, her look for their 2014 show in Houston was chef’s kiss. The singer wore an Atelier Versace bodysuit with a black cowboy hat. Yes, this is Texas indeed.

August 2021: Beyoncé & Ivy Park Went To The Rodeo Instagram/@IvyPark Beyoncé, the cowgirl you are. In August 2021, the Renaissance star reimagined the classic western aesthetic in her Ivy Park collection named “Rodeo.” Nearly every photo of the clothing set — which varies from cow-printed skirts to denim suits and chaps — sees Beyoncé on a farm, surrounded by hay, or riding a saddle. That same month, she revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that “the overlooked history of the American Black cowboy” inspired her to create this collection.