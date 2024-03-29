All The Times Beyoncé’s Gone Full Cowboy Carter With Her Style

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock/Instagram/@Beyonce/Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage
And the category is: Beyoncé, the cowgirl. She’s no stranger to this title, as she’s been fine-tuning her connection to cowboy culture all of her life. Fortunately, Beyoncé didn’t have to look far — she’s from Houston, an ever-growing city that’s helped build, preserve ,and slowly diversify the image of an American cowboy. Now, in a full-circle moment, she’s creating her own country bliss on her latest album, Cowboy Carter.
Aside from music, Beyoncé’s style has always had a western-leaning touch. In the early years of Destiny’s Child, the singers’ outfits — which were largely designed by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles — felt like a warm slice of Houston. They’d wear denim, coordinating sequin outfits, fringe galore, and the occasional cowboy hat. The latter accessory became Beyoncé’s signature for quite some time, as seen in several of the group’s performances.
Beyoncé’s western glam didn’t slow down when she went solo. While she leaned more into luxury custom pieces, the singer still found ways to incorporate rustic fringes and various Stetsons over the years. That dedication hit a new echelon in her Renaissance era, where she impressively encouraged fans to celebrate themselves with a tip of her silver cowboy hat.
She’s continued that effort on Cowboy Carter — denim chaps and Southern twang in tow. In honor of the newly-released album, here are 11 times Beyoncé has embraced her inner cowgirl.