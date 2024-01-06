Travis Kelce isn’t the only one seemingly paying homage to Taylor Swift’s eras via fashion. Over the past few months, more and more celebs have been incorporating the same animal print in their ‘fits; one that gives big Reputation vibes: snakeskin.

Though the reptilian design — which was a recurring motif for the Grammy winner’s 2017 album, especially in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video — has never completely gone out of style, it’s coming back in more chic and modern ways than the snakeskin leggings and skinny jeans you might have loved back in the ‘10s.

While T-Swift rocks her signature snake-embroidered jumpsuit during the Rep section of the Eras Tour, other stars are bringing the serpentine look to more everyday wear. Kourtney K went for a classic neutral snakeskin jumpsuit for her baby shower for Rocky Thirteen shortly after sister Kim rocked a red leather snakeskin coat and proved you don’t have to sacrifice color. Then there was Ariana Debose, who ate during fashion week with snakeskin accessories, and Megan Fox and EmRata, who both flaunted boots donning the animal print.

The point is, snakeskin is everywhere, so if you want to rattle up your 2024 wardrobe by trying out the look for yourself, below you’ll find all the celeb outfit inspo you need.

Selena Gomez In Snakeskin Separates @thehoneymanagency Selena Gomez took after her bestie’s snake-embossed jumpsuit in a brown snakeskin set she wore ahead of Swift’s birthday party in December. A Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Easter egg, perhaps??

Kourtney Kardashian In A Snakeskin Jumpsuit @kourtneykardash If you’re not afraid of diving fully into the trend, take a page from Kourtney K's book and wear snakeskin from head to toe. For her Disneyland-themed baby shower in September, she slayed in a full snakeskin jumpsuit paired with brown loafers and a matching Mickey Mouse hat to stay on theme.

Emily Ratajkowski In Snakeskin Boots Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images For more of a subtle hint of the print that can be easily styled with a number of combos, opt for snakeskin shoes like EmRata. The model rocked a pair of red leather boots while out in NYC in December. A pointed-toe boot will look super stylish no matter what you pair with it and the print adds something fun to any standard ‘fit.

Victoria Monet In A Snakeskin Dress-Pants Combo Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In preparation for spring or a warm-weathered vacay, you can copy Victoria Monet’s December Miami Art Week attire that featured a snakeskin slip dress and matching flowy pants. The ‘fit offered a fun color accent with teal stripes and felt super early 2000s with Y2K’s fave “ugly” trend: the dress-over-skirt look.

Kim Kardashian In Red Snakeskin Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Like EmRata, Kim K ditched the traditional gray or brown snakeskin and went for a bold red. Kardashian cemented her status as a style icon in a dazzling shiny leather trench coat while out in New York last September.

Vanessa Hudgens In A Snakeskin Belt Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images A loud, busy outfit is not everyone’s cup of tea, so if you’re just in the mood for a hint of pattern, replicate Vanessa Hudgens' cozy camel-colored ‘fit that featured a statement snakeskin belt.

Megan Fox In Snakeskin Thigh Highs Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Spicing up the trusty mini dress and thigh-high boot pairing, Megan Fox wore tall snakeskin boots paired with a blazer mini dress, layered necklaces, a black bag, black sunnies, and fiery red hair. This ultra-stylish look would be the perfect going-out or dinner outfit.

Aoki Lee Simmons In A Snakeskin Blouse John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In another more summery look from this past October, Aoki Lee Simmons attended the Nasdaq Day Of The Girl market opening bell in a long blue snakeskin button-up top with a denim mini skirt. You can never go wrong with a monochromatic outfit and this blue is easily mixed and matched with other colors.

Suki Waterhouse In Snakeskin Footwear Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images For neutral girlies, stick to the classics and shop for a warm-toned snakeskin that will pair great with a myriad of tans, browns, and blacks. Suki Waterhouse wore a boot with the print to the Tory Burch runway show in NYC. The actor and singer paired the shoe with light-wash jeans, a mesh top, a brown belt, and a shiny overcoat.

Jenna Dewan In A Snakeskin Matching Set Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images A matching set is never a bad idea. Jenna Dewan wore a coordinating snakeskin trench coat mini skirt and bag paired with a black top while attending the Michael Kors 2024 runway show in September.

Taraji P. Henson In A Snakeskin Coat Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Like Kim K, Taraji P. Henson styled the trendy animal print by wearing it in coat form. Henson wore the mid-length cool-toned snakeskin coat with a teal shimmery bodycon dress, black bag, and black heels.

Andra Day In An Exposed Thong Snakeskin Dress Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images For those looking to bring the print into a more dressy vibe, Andra Day wore the most jaw-dropping look in November. Achieving the ultimate Y2K slay, the singer attended the world premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance film in a snakeskin backless gown featuring an exposed sparkly thong.