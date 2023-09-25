It Looks Like Kravis Just Accidentally Revealed Their Baby's Name

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker mustered every last bit of Disney magic to throw a whimsical baby shower for their soon-to-be son, and the event may have even revealed what the child’s name will be. Amid all the colorful decorations inspired by Disneyland attractions, eagle-eyed fans spotted the tiniest note that seems to confirm all the rumors about Kravis’ baby name. It definitely looks like the couple is paying homage to Barker’s rock ‘n’ roll inspirations with their son’s name, as well as a classic movie.

Ever since Kardashian announced her pregnancy back in June, everyone has been curious about what her first baby with Barker will be named, especially after Barker confirmed he had already chosen their son’s name in a sex reveal video. The couple has been hush-hush about the name, even at their Disneyland-themed baby shower on Sept. 24, which featured tons of signs and treats emblazoned with “Baby Barker.” However, one small part of the celebration seemed to slip by Kardashian and Barker.

The party featured a “Wishing Tree” themed after Snow White, which invited guests to write brief messages to the baby and hang them up on the branches. Although it was nearly impossible to read these notes based in pics shared on social media, online sleuths were able to zoom in on one very telling message. The piece of paper, which was captured by TMZ, seemed to have written on it a blessing for “baby Rocky.”

There’s even more good reason to believe Rocky will be the name of Kardashian and Barker’s baby. Back in July, Barker had teased that he was thinking about the name Rocky for his son. In a video with his daughter Alabama, Barker confessed that the name Rocky Thirteen had “been going through [his] head lately.” The inspiration for the moniker is Rocky George, a legendary rock guitarist Barker admires, as well as the film Rocky, which Barker praised as “the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

It’s still unclear if Kravis’ first kid together will be given Thirteen as a middle name, as Barker has previously suggested, but it definitely looks like his name is going to be Rocky.