Kourtney Announced Her Pregnancy To Travis With The Cutest Blink-182 Reference

It may have been Blink-182 tearing up the stage in Los Angeles on Friday, June 16, but it was one very special audience member who really stole the show. Concert-goers spotted Kourtney Kardashian in the crowd supporting her husband Travis Barker, and the huge sign she held up was the talk of the night. Not only was Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal to Barker the ultimate grand gesture, but it was also a super clever Blink-182 reference that only the true fans immediately understood.

Late into Blink-182’s L.A. show, the concert cam turned to show Kardashian holding up a poster that read “Travis I’m pregnant.” The big surprise brought the concert to a halt, as Barker jumped off the stage and ran to his wife. Naturally, the couple made out for a bit, before Barker returned to his drums to complete the concert. Photos of the moment immediately went viral online late Friday night into early Saturday morning, as fans celebrated Kardashian and Barker’s exciting announcement. The husband and wife have been very open about their struggle in trying to have a child together, even chronicling their difficult IVF journey on various episodes of The Kardashians.

The new baby will join the already large Kardashian-Barker family. Kardashian has three kids she co-parents with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Barker has two kids of his own with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

The surprise announcement was already enough to warm fans’ hearts, but there was another layer to it that really made the moment special for Blink-182 diehards. Kardashian’s sign was a direct reference to the band’s iconic 1999 music video for “All the Small Things.” The last moments of that video show a crowd full of passionate fans with wild signs, with one woman holding up a poster that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.” Kardashian even perfectly recreated the font from the video for her sign.

Kardashian and Barker’s pregnancy journey may only be just beginning, but one thing is already for sure: They have the coolest pregnancy reveal story ever.