If there’s one thing that Kravis loves more than red carpet makeouts, it’s getting married. The duo has had three (three!) weddings so far, each ceremony sweeter than the last. Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker traded vows in a castle in Portofino, Italy in front of a small group of family and friends.

The wedding itself definitely qualified as a family affair. Kourt’s sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and her mom Kris were all in attendance, and turning looks with her in Italy all weekend ahead of the big date.

Though rumors of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding have been surrounding the couple since their last wedding (at the Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15), their latest round of nuptials was only confirmed on Sunday, May 22.

Barker’s daughter Alabama was the first to share photos of the ultra-glam wedding on Instagram. She shared a selfie with the bride and a photo of Kourt and Travis at the alter, which showed off Kourt’s massive and intricate veil.

The couple has made no secret their love for Italian getaways. Ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, Kravis took a trip to Milan and Lake Como. According to a People source, their “wonderful trip” was “wedding-related.” It sounds like that source was spot on.

Only a few days after their low-key courthouse ceremony, Kravis reportedly traveled to Italy to get hitched... again. Per E!, the reality star and her beau felt like Italy was the ideal place to bring their two families together. A source told the outlet, “Although she is already legally married to Travis, she is excited to finally have her fairytale wedding and have her friends and family witness them exchange vows.”

The insider added, “The family will be heavily involved and all of their children will be there and will be acknowledged. It was important to both Kourtney and Travis to have the kids be a part of the ceremony.” Considering the drama that went down when Kris Jenner decided not to invite Kardashian’s kids to their engagement dinner, this family-oriented plan was probably for the best.

Though this might be the third and final Kravis wedding, that doesn’t mean the celebrating will stop anytime soon. I have a feeling this duo will stay in the honeymoon phase for quite some time.