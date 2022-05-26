Some people will do just about anything to have a child: Give up caffeine. Give up alcohol. Even give up hot tubs. Would the most PDA-heavy couple in Calabasas go one step further? See, Kourtney Kardashian’s fertility doctor advised her to drink Travis Barker’s semen to help her get pregnant. The Poosh founder and the blink-182 drummer have been trying to conceive via in vitro fertilization (IVF) and are documenting their journey on The Kardashians.

“He told me that the thing that would help [my thyroid] was drinking [Barker’s] c*m like four times a week,” Kardashian explained during the May 26 episode.

Unsurprisingly, Barker responded, “I love this doctor,” adding that he has “grade-A” stuff. (K.)

Of course, I needed to get to the bottom of this. Was this person a quack paid off by Barker (for obvious reasons), Kris Jenner (for ratings), or was the doc onto something? It turns out the good doctor is actually onto something. According to research done by the University of Saskatchewan, a protein found in semen can induce ovulation in women — so swallowing it has legit medical benefits. Another study published in the Journal of Reproductive Immunology found that women who had recurring miscarriages could increase their chances of getting pregnant by ingesting semen orally. (If Kardashian has ever miscarried, she hasn’t spoken about it publicly.)

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

However, it seems Kravis will be turning to other methods to increase their fertility.

“We’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic,” Kardashian explained during the episode. “To get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies [to have] better-quality eggs.”

The couple has six children already: Kardashian shares Penelope, 12, Mason, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker had Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler, and is a close step-father to Moakler’s daughter from a previous relationship, Atiana de la Hoya, 23.

Despite their struggle to conceive a child together, they have plenty to celebrate. On May 22, they got married (for the third time!) in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Previously, they had a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California on May 15 and eloped in Las Vegas on April 4 (just for fun — it wasn’t legally binding). Per TMZ, Kravis is so smitten with marriage, they might just tie the knot for a fourth time in Los Angeles soon.

Considering their besties Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are drinking each other’s blood — “for ritual purposes only,” Fox clarified —I can’t say I’m surprised Kardashian is contemplating drinking Barker’s c*m. Is urine next? Only time will tell.