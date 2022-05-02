Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly do drink each other’s blood — but before you start calling them vampires, the vampiric community has some thoughts. Apparently, Megan and MGK’s blood-drinking rituals are not necessarily up to the Vampire Standard™, and self-proclaimed vampires warned the couple about the medical procedure necessary for safely drinking blood. (No, this is not a prank.)

A little bloody background: During an April 27 interview with Glamour UK, Megan confirmed that they do drink each other’s blood, but not to excess. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” Apparently, Megan has a more leveled approach to their ritualistic blood-drinking than MGK. “When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,’” she explained. “He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

Sounds... intense. Most people probably don’t relate to these blood-drinking rituals, and even those who do are a little wary of Megan’s quote. Speaking to TMZ, Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association, and Father Sebastiaan, the founder of Endless Night Vampire Ball, expressed concerns about the safety involved in these rituals.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Per Ashantison, it’s important to “take precautions” before sharing blood — precautions like blood tests for diseases. And according to Father Sebastiaan, medical professionals should be the ones in charge of any bloodletting (and no, they wouldn’t recommend using broken glass to cut your chest open).

There you have it: Vampires seem to have a code when it comes to safely drinking blood, and they’d prefer that Megan and MGK to stick to it.

Of course, there’s no telling which steps Megan and MGK actually took before drinking each other’s blood. There could have been blood tests involved, and maybe the broken glass shard was an exaggeration, but they haven’t clarified that.

I guess drinking each other’s blood just isn’t as sexy when it’s moderated by medical professionals — even if it’s way safer.