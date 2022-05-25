The Kravis wedding circuit continues... maybe. After the duo got married for the third time in Portofino, Italy on May 22, fans thought it marked the last of their celebrations. (I mean, how can you beat a Gothic-style castle on the Italian coast?) But according to TMZ, the couple may not be past their wedding phase just yet. To round out their nuptials, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly planning a fourth wedding in Los Angeles. (No, this is not a Groundhog Day spoof.)

While covering Kravis’ glam Dolce & Gabbana-hosted wedding in Italy, TMZ also hinted at a fourth wedding coming up soon. Apparently, sources have claimed that three weddings were simply not enough for Kardashian and Barker, and they want a larger reception in LA to top things off. This celebration is reportedly happening in the “near future” — I’m just hoping they wait until the jet lag wears off.

Of course, a classic LA celebration might be the only thing missing from Kravis’ weddings so far. From their Las Vegas elopement in April to their Santa Barbara courthouse ceremony on May 15 to their Italian wedding celebration on May 22, the couple has yet to play bride and groom in their hometown of Calabasas. Maybe fourth time’s the charm?

Backgrid

Obvi, I’d love to see more wedding content from Kardashian and Barker, but I have to wonder: Doesn’t Hulu have enough wedding content already? I’m as big of a Kravis fan as anyone, but a fourth wedding would be a pretty wild choice. Some other questions I have: Is the plan to continue getting married forever? Is that why they keep trading the infinity emojis on Instagram? When will the honeymoon phase start if they’re in a perpetual state of getting married? And just how many venues have they reserved? Poor Megan Fox and MGK will have to get married at Knott’s Scary Farm if Kravis keeps booking all of the Gothic-themed wedding venues.

I know, I know. Hosting several weddings is in right now. But even among celeb standards, four weddings is pushing it. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stopped at three, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner called it at two, and the Biebers decided two was enough, too.

On the other hand, Kravis is a couple like no other — why wouldn’t they prove it to us again and again and again?