This Theory About Kourtney & Travis' Secret Vegas Wedding Is Bonkers

Let’s be honest, people (see: me) are obsessed with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. I mean, how many Hollywood couples flirt by joking about sucking each other’s blood? I digress, but the point is that Kravis fell hard and fast (and they don’t bother hiding it). So it’s no surprise that engagement and wedding rumors have been following this duo for months now. It’s not all speculation either. Remember Kardashian’s bridal Minnie Mouse ears during their July 4 trip to Disneyland? Yeah, that was a serious hint if I ever saw one. And the clues have only gotten more convincing since then.

Kardashian and Barker took a trip to Las Vegas for the July 10 UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Although that would have been plenty of excitement for one weekend (at least for most couples), fans think that Kravis might have made the most of their trip by indulging in one of Sin City’s most iconic traditions: a spontaneous wedding. And although the theory might sound a little far-fetched, there’s some compelling evidence.

First, Kardashian’s stylist, Glen Coco, shared a carousel of PDA-filled photos of our favorite couple, and his caption was seriously telling. He wrote alongside the photoshoot, “…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas 💒🥲🖤 There’s nothing like love AND a good time 🥳.” Yeah, you read that right. Although this IG post doesn’t confirm a secret wedding, it’s definitely hinting at that.

That caption alone would be more than enough to spark secret wedding speculation, but it wasn’t the only hint. Barker’s daughter, Alabama, also fed into the theory by posting a picture of Kravis from their Vegas getaway on her IG story. “So happy for you guys❤️❤️🥺🥺,” she wrote alongside the pic, per OK! Ummm... does that mean what I think it means? I don’t know about you, but no one has ever been “so happy” for me for taking a few (admittedly high quality) Instagrams. No shade to their photographer, but an impromptu wedding is a much more legit reason to celebrate.

The clues are definitely there, and even if they weren’t, back in June, an Us Weekly insider let the outlet know that an engagement might be on the horizon for the duo. “An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” the source explained. But why bother with an engagement when you could have a secret Vegas wedding?

Nothing’s confirmed yet, but one thing’s obvious: Vegas will never be the same.