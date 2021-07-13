Travis Had A Flirty Response To Kourtney Saying She Wants To Suck His Blood

How would you react if your significant other told you they wanted to suck your blood? Personally, I would immediately start sobbing and call my dad. Conversely, Travis Barker’s response to Kourtney Kardashian wanting to suck his blood was shockingly flirty.

ICYMI: Kardashian made it clear she wants to suck Barker’s blood when she literally responded to a July 12 Instagram post Barker shared of them both rocking vampire teeth in Las Vegas by commenting, "I want to suck your blood.” Barker seemed to find the comment… cute? "My favorite," he replied alongside a red blood drop emoji.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping up, Barker and Kardashian have been super into blood and vampire stuff for a while now. Like, the comment actually wasn’t even Kardashian’s first time giving Barker’s blood a shoutout on social media. So, what was the first time? Well, Kardashian’s first tribute to Barker’s blood came back in June. It all started when Barker posted a photo of a vial of his own blood to his Instagram Stories. Kardashian wasn’t visibly tagged in the post, but she made a point to re-post it to her own story alongside a black heart emoji. How... sweet?

Since then, the couple seems to have gone full vampire. In a June 25 Instagram post Kardashian captioned, "who is she," Barker commented, "my vampire," alongside a vampire emoji and a black heart emoji. Since then, Kardashian has posted multiple shots of herself rocking diamond-encrusted (because of course) vampire teeth. Then, on July 12, Travis posted the Instagram featuring them *both* wearing fangs with a caption that consisted of just two vampire emojis, which garnered the now-iconic “I want to suck your blood” comment from Kardashian.

While I honestly cannot imagine any level of romance more serious than being comfortable with sucking each other’s blood out, the pair is reportedly planning on getting even more serious in the near future. “An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” an insider claimed to Us Weekly on June 16. “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family.”

Happy for these two aspiring vampires!