When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA, I tend to vacillate between two different emotions that have (weirdly) both been shared by members of Kourtney’s family. Some days, I’m like Kim Kardashian, who told Ellen DeGeneres, “I love love, so I love [Kravis].” Other days, I’m like Kris Jenner, who also told Ellen, “You feel like they’re the only two people in the room... I’m like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go.” Understandable.
And I don’t think I’m an outlier here. Truthfully it’s hard to feel completely ambivalent towards Kourtney and Travis’ PDA, mostly because there is just. so. much. of. it. Whether Kravis is telling each other they want to “suck [their] blood” or grinding on top of each other at a friend’s wedding reception (on that note, maybe a quick talk about boundaries is in order?), they ~love~ showing off their relationship. And they really don’t care who’s watching.
It’s this kind of IDGAF attitude that makes this duo so iconic together, but it’s also a lot to take in. And no matter where you fall on the Kim to Kris scale, chances are, you also have strong feelings about Kourtney and Travis’ PDA. So why not revisit their most passionate moments? Here are their top 10 PDA sessions... so far.
Makeouts galore might not be for everyone, but it clearly works for Kravis. And as intense as Kravis’ PDA is, I think I’m starting to lean more toward Kim’s take on their romance. What can I say? I love love, too, and thanks to their PDA, Kravis’ love is impossible to ignore.