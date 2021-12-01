When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA, I tend to vacillate between two different emotions that have (weirdly) both been shared by members of Kourtney’s family. Some days, I’m like Kim Kardashian, who told Ellen DeGeneres, “I love love, so I love [Kravis].” Other days, I’m like Kris Jenner, who also told Ellen, “You feel like they’re the only two people in the room... I’m like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go.” Understandable.

And I don’t think I’m an outlier here. Truthfully it’s hard to feel completely ambivalent towards Kourtney and Travis’ PDA, mostly because there is just. so. much. of. it. Whether Kravis is telling each other they want to “suck [their] blood” or grinding on top of each other at a friend’s wedding reception (on that note, maybe a quick talk about boundaries is in order?), they ~love~ showing off their relationship. And they really don’t care who’s watching.

It’s this kind of IDGAF attitude that makes this duo so iconic together, but it’s also a lot to take in. And no matter where you fall on the Kim to Kris scale, chances are, you also have strong feelings about Kourtney and Travis’ PDA. So why not revisit their most passionate moments? Here are their top 10 PDA sessions... so far.

01 They Made Out In A Desert You’d be hard-pressed to convince me that a dry, sandy desert is the most romantic place in the world, but Kravis definitely make it look that way. As one of their earliest PDA sessions, I consider this the makeout that launched a thousand... other makeouts.

02 They Made Out At Travis’ Recording Studio Do you even have a punk rockstar boyfriend if you don’t have pictures of the two of you making out at a recording studio? And that booty grab! 🔥

03 They Made Out (A Lot) In Italy In August 2021, Kravis took a romantic vacation to Italy. During their trip, the duo truly embraced the Italian approach to PDA (they love it there). It got to a point that Kourt’s ex, Scott Disick, reportedly complained about the PDA to Kourt’s other ex, Younes Bendjima. According to Bendjima, Disick sent him pics of Kravis’ makeout with the message, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” The reports didn’t seem to bother Kravis though.

04 They Made Out At Disneyland (Are You Sensing A Theme?) Disneyland is considered the happiest place on Earth, and Kravis seems to agree. Although it’s usually a pretty PG-rated amusement park, that didn’t stop Kourtney and Travis from getting comfortable showing affection there. (Insert ~ exciting ride ~ joke here.)

05 Kourtney Sucked Travis’ Thumb In honor of Kourtney’s 42nd birthday, Travis shared a carousel of photos (and one PDA-heavy video) dedicated to celebrating her. If you check out the last slide, you can get a glimpse of a very TMI video of Kourtney sucking Travis’ thumb. It’s a lot, but it’s very on-brand for Kravis.

06 Travis Confirmed That They Makeout All The Time Kravis’ PDA would probably be a lot more cringey if they were any less self-aware. The silver lining? Travis and Kourtney know exactly what they’re doing. After Kim’s appearance on The Ellen Show, Travis confirmed that they are “100%” always making out. I love that for them.

07 They Posted Some Steamy Pics After Their Engagement Kravis obviously celebrated their engagement in the most Kravis way possible —by posting some TMI pictures on their IG Stories. In the photos, Kourtney is wearing nothing (or next to nothing) while lounging on a bed covered in red rose petals. Hot!

08 They Had A Steamy Halloween Photo Shoot Instagram/@kourtneykardash Kravis loves Halloween, so they obvi celebrated the holiday with an elaborate photo shoot. For the occasion, they dressed as True Romance characters, Elvis and Alabama, and embraced their sultry side. I mean, look at that pose! And that kiss!

09 Travis Fondled Kourtney At Kris’ Birthday Not even Kris’ 66th birthday party (or a round of family karaoke) could get in the way of Kourtney and Travis’ PDA. In a video from the party, Kourtney is sitting in Travis’ lap while he fondles her curves... It’s quite the video, and they look super into each other (as always).

10 Kourtney Straddled Travis At A Wedding During the wedding reception for Simon Huck (one of Kourtney’s close friends), Kravis got very up close and personal with each other despite the cameras. In a video from the night, Kourtney is happily straddling (and bouncing on) Travis’ lap, and I’m honestly wondering if they forgot where they were for a minute.

Makeouts galore might not be for everyone, but it clearly works for Kravis. And as intense as Kravis’ PDA is, I think I’m starting to lean more toward Kim’s take on their romance. What can I say? I love love, too, and thanks to their PDA, Kravis’ love is impossible to ignore.