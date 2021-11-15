If you had “Kourtney Kardashian gives Travis Barker a lap dance to ‘All The Small Things’” on your 2021 bingo cards, you’re in luck (and incredibly prescient!). While attending a friend’s wedding reception on Nov. 13, 2021, Kardashian straddled the Blink-182 drummer as he sat on a couch just off of the dance floor, bopping along to the music and wrapping their arms around each other. Guests were literally belting the lyrics to his band’s hit song as this saucy display of affection took place, taking the words “I’ll be your thrill” to a whole new level.

The two were attending the wedding of Kardashian’s pals Simon Huck and Phil Riportella, sparking their own rumors and raising eyebrows when Kardashian captioned a collection of photos from the event, “Going to the chapel.” Barker wore a classic tux for the occasion, while Kardashian wore a black floor-length number. (And frankly, I’m impressed she was able to groove so well in that gown!)

Now, Kardashian and Barker are far from new to the world of PDA. From makeout sessions on Italian yachts to tongue touches on the red carpet, the newly engaged couple has made it crystal clear that they can barely keep their hands off of one another (even while Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, is in the room).

As Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres in October, “They let us know that they’re so in love, constantly… You feel like, you know, they’re the only two people in the room, and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. Like, I’m looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go, so.”

Were wedding guests also looking for a closet to hide in while this pseudo lap dance took place? Goodness knows. But plenty seemed to turn their attention to the couple, photographing and filming their gyrations via iPhone. (Claudia Oshry, the comedian and author behind the Instagram @girlwithnojob,” quickly shared the incident on her Instagram Stories.)

Whether you deem their PDA cringey or adorable, there’s no denying these two are head over heels for each other. And like, can you imagine what their first dance will be like at their own wedding? (I, for one, hope it's to Ginuwine's “Pony.” But we’ll just have to wait and see.)