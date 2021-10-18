It happened, y’all. Kravis is officially engaged. On Oct. 17, in a sweet beachside (and rose-filled) proposal, the couple made their love official. As if that wasn’t sweet enough, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s proposal body language hinted at a steamy and intimate connection between the two of them. (Sounds like the makings of an ideal marriage to me.)

Kardashian and Barker were dating for nine months before he proposed, but they’ve been friends and neighbors for years. And when that platonic connection turned romantic, nobody could get enough of it — least of all, Kravis themselves. Ever since they got together, Kardashian and Barker’s body language has been speaking for them. And their proposal body language might just put all their other moments to shame.

According to Patti Wood, body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, Kardashian and Barker’s relationship is anything but boring. Throughout their proposal and celebratory engagement dinner, Kravis’ body language spoke for them, and their sexual chemistry and intimate connection were beyond evident. “[Their body language] is hot and sexual,” Wood tells Elite Daily. Not to mention, the photos and videos from their engagement are full of joy, which is always a good sign of what’s to come.

Here’s how she breaks down Kravis’ proposal body language — and what it means for this duo going forward.

Their Proposal Body Language Is Downright Steamy

Kardashian confirmed the engagement news on IG, sharing photos from Barker’s elaborate proposal. And although it may be hard to focus on anything besides the sea of red roses and candles in these pics, their body language is also noteworthy — and sultry.

“The way he is gazing down on her is very, very, very seductive. The location of his hands, that intimate curve around her waist and down to her rear, that's very, very sexual,” Wood explains. “The way he has his pelvis up against her [is] very, very sexy. And she's resting her pelvis on his, too ... It shows this intimate connection, even in this highly staged photo.”

Beyond the obvious sexual chemistry, there’s also some innocence in these photos as well. Wood adds, “I love that they're touching their foreheads. That's childlike intimacy, that particular touch of the foreheads, which is very nice.”

Their Engagement Dinner Was Full Of Joy

Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker

After the proposal, Kravis celebrated their engagement with friends, family, and a camera crew. And in the photos of their post-proposal gathering, the happiness is palpable. Wood explains, “He brings her happiness.”

“If you look at how upraised [Kardashian’s] face is, and the upper teeth showing with the mouth open, and the way the eyes slant, all of that signals [...] joy,” she continues. “It's a buoyancy. That's the joy coming up through the body, so that's quite beautiful.”

Barker’s body language is also sweet here, per Wood. “The kiss into her hair, into her ear, and the way his neck is elongated shows his effort to, you know, to go towards her, to be intimate with her in the moment,” she adds.

They Didn’t Shy Away From Intimate PDA

Barker’s son, Landon, posted a TikTok from the celebratory dinner. In it, Kravis is sharing a very close hug while they sit at the head of the table. Wood tells Elite Daily, “[Barker’s] taking the tips of his fingers to rub against her back and then go all the way around... [His hand] goes all the way down her shoulder, down her elbows. It's actually a movement that happens after a long kiss, after intimacy, so it just indicates that they've got a hot sexual relationship.”

They don’t mind that they’re surrounded by other people. In fact, that might even make Barker’s lingering hand more purposeful. “I think he wants the public to know that they have a hot sexual connection,” Wood explains.

Their Kiss Showed A Softer Side

Though Kravis’ engagement body language was mostly steamy, it was also undeniably sweet. In one video, Kardashian and Barker kiss not once but twice, and seeing them get caught up in the moment might be my favorite thing ever.

“She comes away, she smiles in, she goes back again. She just wants more of him, which is very nice,” Wood explains. “But she does want to show off that big rock.” (Who wouldn’t?)

There you have it: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship is as hot and heavy as ever. And I’m already counting down the days until I get to see Kardashian’s all-black wedding dress.