Amid their constant stream of PDA.
These days, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are practically super-glued to one another’s side. But their body language wasn’t always so hot and heavy.
In the early days of their relationship, the two were not only much more guarded, they were also much less in sync...
While leaving Nobu in Malibu on March 19, 2021, the two were much less connected than they are today. As Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, told Elite Daily, “They’re not in step. No part of their body language is matching.”