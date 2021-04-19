When it comes to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker doesn’t do anything halfway — just look at his giant tattoo of her name or watch any of his NSFW Instagram stories. It isn’t exactly surprising, then, that Travis Barker's birthday Instagram for Kourtney Kardashian is romantic, steamy, and very over-the-top.

“I F*CKING LOVE YOU!” Barker wrote on Sunday, April 18. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” Along with the sweet birthday wishes, he shared six PDA-filled looks into his relationship with Kardashian. In two snapshots, he holds Kardashian as they kiss; in another, his hand appears to caress her foot. In one very unexpected video, Kardashian sucks on his thumb.

The internet had some thoughts about Barker’s decision to share that last clip, but Kardashian’s sisters were eager to support her new relationship. “The Duke and the Duchess!!!!!!! Bridgerton vibes,” commented Khloé. Kim also dropped several heart emojis.

Kardashian and Barker were reportedly friends for years before they started casually dating around December 2020, according to E! News. They confirmed their relationship in February, when they both referenced each other in their Valentine’s Day Instagram Stories. And just two days later, Kardashian posted a photo of the couple holding hands. By the end of the month, their passionate, romantic Instagram stories had become an almost-daily occurrence.

But Barker still outdid himself for Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. Along with his heartfelt post, he sent her hundreds of tulips and gardenias — her favorite flowers — including some that appear to be hanging from the ceiling. “My entire house smells yummy,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Story.

Although they’ve only been together four months, Kardashian and Barker seem to be getting serious. An insider told E! News that they reportedly always had “chemistry and flirtation,” and Kardashian reportedly loves that Barker is a caring, hands-on parent to his two teenage children. “They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along,” said E!’s source. Kardashian has three kids with Scott Disick, who she dated on and off for nearly ten years until 2015.

It’s unclear what Disick thinks about Kardashian’s relationship with Barker. Some sources say he’s completely supportive, but an Entertainment Tonight insider said he’s “definitely a little jealous.” Whatever his feelings, though, they seem to have a great co-parenting relationship. Over the weekend, Disick posted a sweet birthday message of his own. “Happy birthday 2 the best mom a child could ask for and some more,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. Even though Kardashian hasn’t had a lavish birthday party (or private island trip) yet, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian birthday without a lot of social media love.