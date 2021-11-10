Travis Fondled Kourtney At Kris' Birthday Party & The Video Is Wild

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been couple goals for a while now — and I’d be lying if I said their passion for PDA had nothing to do with it. Kravis just cannot keep their hands off each other! Their tendency to be attached at the hip/tongue is equal parts adorable and TMI, and this video of them getting touchy-feely at Kris Jenner’s 66th birthday bash is proof. HBD, Kris! Isn’t family the greatest gift of all?

In the video, posted on Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story, the family is celebrating Kris’ birthday by playing a game of karaoke, and Kravis is participating in their own way. They’re still a part of the festivities — they didn’t sneak off to any dark corners together (at least, they didn’t in this short clip) — but they are focusing entirely on each other. Kourtney is sitting happily in Travis’ lap as his hands make a leisurely map around her curves. I mean, if you can cop a feel at your future mother-in-law’s birthday party, you can really do it anywhere.

(Side note: Am I the only one wondering if Scott Disick DMed Younes Bendjima about this video, too?)

Kravis didn’t seem to mind the attention they drew, either. Although Travis moved his hands to more PG-13 territory after he noticed the camera, he kept Kourtney in his lap. I’d expect nothing less from my favorite PDA-loving duo.

The Kardashian family seems be very supportive of the couple overall, but they have mixed feelings about their expressions of passion. On Sept. 15, Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that she thought their PDA was “so cute.” Still, that doesn’t mean the fam is completely comfortable around them all the time, especially when Travis is looking at Kourtney like that. On Oct. 29, Kris gave a slightly different answer to Ellen, explaining, “You feel like they're the only two people in the room. We really don't know what to do with ourselves. I'm like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go.”

Here’s hoping that Kris did not have to hide in any closets on her birthday!