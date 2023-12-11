Travis Kelce Has Been Low-Key Dressing As Taylor Swift's Eras

Taylor Swift may be dressing for revenge in her Midnights era, but Travis Kelce is dressing for superfans of every era. At least, that’s what it’s really starting to seem like. The NFL star has always been known for his flashy outfits, but ever since he began dating Swift earlier this year, fans have picked up on some potential Easter eggs in his latest looks. Now, after two and a half months of eyebrow-raising outfits, Swifties think Kelce is purposely dressing as his girlfriend’s discography.

Swift and Kelce hard-launched their relationship when the pop star attended his Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs game, although Swift recently revealed they started dating long before that game. Still, ever since that very day, Kelce’s wardrobe has become a source of fascination among Swift’s fans. That’s because Kelce’s pre- and post-game outfit on Sept. 24 hid a direct reference to one of Swift’s albums.

And that was far from the last time Kelce’s ‘fits have caused a commotion among Swifties. The fandom now seems to think Kelce channels different Swift eras each time he steps out. Let’s go over the standout Kelce looks.

Sept. 24: 1989

It wasn’t just the blue-and-white pattern on Kelce’s jacket and pants that stood out as a 1989 reference. The KidSuper apparel is literally named “1989 Bedroom Painting” jacket and pants. Swift had just announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) a month earlier, so Kelce’s debut into the Swiftie-verse channeled the perfect era of the moment.

Sept. 30: Red & Reputation

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kelce definitely sent a message when he was photographed outside of Swift’s apartment after their first public appearance together. His all-black ‘fit screams Reputation, but the writing on his shirt throws back to even deeper Swiftie lore. The “I’m not doing sh*t today” print echoes Swift’s shirt in her “22” video, which read, “Not a lot going on at the moment.”

Oct. 8: Midnights

David Berding/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Kelce’s velvet pants were more than just a bold fashion statement. Swifties were quick to point out the fabric very closely resembled the curtains Swift had behind her when she unveiled her Midnights track list.

Oct. 15: 1989

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a couple weeks before Swift would drop her re-released version of 1989, Kelce seemed to pay tribute to that era once again. His blue, white, and yellow jacket nailed the album’s color scheme, and even came emblazoned with a large bird, a mascot of the album.

Oct. 22: Red

Swift and Kelce share one signature color in common: Red. When he wore a red flannel ahead of a game, it felt like such a nod to Swift’s autumnal masterpiece named after the same color.

Dec. 10: Evermore

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As fall faded into winter, Kelce also adapted to his style to channel Swift’s winter-y album Evermore. Fans were quick to point out his brown plaid jacket looked so similar to the coat Swift wore on the album cover. Plus, he wore the look the day before Evermore’s three-year anniversary.