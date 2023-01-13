Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Just Might Be 2023’s It Couple

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini might be cozying up. The two recently sparked dating rumors after the Outer Banks actor posted a photo of them together on social media. As of now, it’s unclear if the duo are *officially* an item, but this latest picture does show they’re pretty friendly.

On Jan. 13, Stokes shared a photo dump on Instagram titled “lil recap.” The carousel of photos features the actor posed in a chocolate brown suit and taking selfies in a car. The main picture that stood out was the third slide, which sees him snuggling up with someone at a football game. Stokes then confirmed the woman was Ballerini by tagging the country singer in the photo.

According to US Weekly, the pair attended the College Football Playoff National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 9. Ballerini even showed some sportsmanship in the comments section of Stokes post; however, the shout-out was for her hometown of Tennessee.

“Go vols,” the singer wrote, referring to the University of Tennessee’s football team.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the game, Stokes and Ballerini also posed for a group photo with the CEO of Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, Todd Graves. Other celebrities such as Dylan Sprouse, rapper YG, and Lauv are also featured in the photo. As for the rumored couple, they can be seen in the lower left of the picture, looking pretty comfortable together.

“Energy still high from an exciting game on Monday night! I say we keep it going…stay tuned for something big happening this week!” Graves captioned the group photo on Instagram.

Ballerini acknowledged the post, leaving three white hearts in the comments section. Meanwhile, Stokes commented, “Appreciate the hospitality my man!” under the photo.

This new potential romance comes sometime after Stokes and Ballerini both publicly got out of serious relationships. Stokes previously dated his Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline, but they split in November 2022. According to People, the stars reportedly split due to their busy schedules and even attempted to repair their relationship before calling it quits.

As for Ballerini, she separated from fellow country singer Morgan Evans after five years of marriage. Billboard reported the former couple met in March 2016 and got married nearly a year later. The “Miss Me More” singer announced the news of their divorce in an Instagram Story in August 2022.

“I’ve always tried to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote at the time, per Billboard. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Neither Ballerini nor Stokes have publicly addressed their current relationship status.